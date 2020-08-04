Brentford vs Fulham live stream: how to watch 2020 Championship playoff final anywhere

The 2020 Championship playoff final is arguably the biggest game in English football, and this season it will be contested by Brentford and Fulham - two West London clubs who finished the season with 81 points and a leading goalscorer have netted 26 goals apiece. Read on as we explain how to watch a Brentford vs Fulham live stream today catch all the action from the Championship playoff final.

Brentford vs Fulham live stream The Championship playoff final kicks off at 7.45pm BST in North London tonight, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports at 7pm. If you don't have Sky, you can watch every second of the action with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. Kick-off is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT for those of you tuning in from the US - and subscribers abroad can always try this incredible VPN deal to watch the game online just as if they were at home today.

The goals and points are where the similarities end, though, as Brentford have beaten their opponents twice in the league this season. But the Bees have a dreadful record in the playoffs, having fallen short in each of their previous eight attempts and missed out on automatic promotion in 2020 due to a final week wobble that saw them lose their last two games of the season.

Scott Parker and Fulham, on the other hand, are looking to secure promotion on shore notice - having only been relegated from the Premier League a year ago. The last time they went up was in 2018, and they did it via the playoffs then, too.

The Bees have put three past Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak this season without reply, but a victory for the Cottagers tonight would be far from the strangest thing we've witnessed in a Championship playoff final.

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic missed the semi-finals through injury, but is expected to make his return to the team tonight, and it will be fantastic to see the big Serb and Brentford's Ollie Watkins strut their stuff at Wembley, though it will of course be devoid of supporters.

As if a spot in the Premier League wasn't a big enough carrot, there's also a cash injection worth more than £100 million on the table for the winner. It all comes down to this. Elation for one, heartache for the other. With so much at stake, it should be a cracking game - so follow our guide to watch the Championship playoff final 2020 online tonight and get a Brentford vs Fulham live stream no matter where you are in the world.

More sport: how to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your EFL Championship playoff final fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Brentford vs Fulham live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like tonight's Brentford vs Fulham match.View Deal

Brentford vs Fulham live stream: how to watch the Championship playoff final in the UK

Tonight's Championship playoff final will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky - and more specifically, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage from Wembley Stadium in North London begins at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Brentford vs Fulham online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value. It will let you watch PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing, Super League rugby, various Australian ball-related activities, and much more. If you're from the UK but happen to away from home right now, you can get your usual Brentford vs Fulham live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK. Just follow the instructions above and you'll be watching the match in no time.

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham and live stream the EFL Championship final in the US

ESPN and its ESPN+ streaming service have the rights to show the Championship playoff final in the US, with the choice of either English or Spanish commentary. Tonight's game is exclusive to ESPN+ and you can sign up to the platform for just $4.99 per month. Kick-off in the US is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.

FREE Brentford vs Fulham live stream: watch today's 2020 Championship final in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the EFL Championship playoff final in Canada. This means the network will be exclusively broadcasting Brentford vs Fulham in the country, with the Championship playoff final set to kick off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch the match without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham: live stream the Championship final in Australia now

beIN Sports has the exclusive rights to show the EFL Championship playoffs Down Under – including the Brentford vs Fulham showpiece, which is the last and final world in the whole shebang. Kick-off in Australia is at 4.45am on Wednesday morning, with beIN Sports 2 the channel to head to. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't, though, as you can also subscribe to beIN on a streaming-only basis via beIN Sports Connect. It costs just AU$19.99 per month and has a free 2-week trial. That said, Kayo Sports includes beIN Sports in its packages, and for just a fiver more, you get access to loads more sporting action. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. There's a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny, and its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more.

Away from Oz? Check out this great VPN deal to use all your favourite streaming services wherever you are in the world.