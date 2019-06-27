Brazil vs Paraguay live stream: how to watch the Copa América 2019 quarter-final online from anywhere

There's an added edge to this, the first quarter-final of Copa América 2019. Tournament hosts will be looking to make amends against Paraguay - opponents that have beaten them on penalties at this stage on the previous two occasions they've reached the knockout phase. Can the samba stars get past their bogey team - don't miss a kick with our Copa América Brazil vs Paraguay live stream guide below.

A further incentive for Brazil is that a win here today will set up a potential semi-final showdown with their historic rivals Argentina at the Estadio Mineirão.

Live stream Brazil vs Paraguay - where and when Today's match takes place at the Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre, the 55,662-capacity home stadium of Grêmio. Kick-off is at 9.30pm BRT local time on Thursday, meaning a 1.30am BST start for viewers in the UK in the early hours of Friday.

The hosts have so far managed not to miss their injured talisman Neymar, with Everton making an able attacking replacement. Playing at his club side's home stadium, expect the Merseyside-monikered striker to start for Brazil tonight.

While putting in some dogged performances, Paraguay managed to edge into the knockout phase with just two points to their name. While they were unbeaten in four outings, they lost their last match against what was essentially a second-string Colombia side.

While Paraguay run the rule over them in terms of their last Copa America meetings, Brazil can at least look to the last encounter between the two sides in 2017 which saw them run out 3-0 winners at home during a World Cup qualifier. Betfair also have the host nation down as clear favourites for tonight's clash.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch today's game and every single match of the Copa América - it's ESPN+ if you're in the US - we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our Brazil vs Paraguay live stream guide.

Want more soccer? Get yourself a Women's World Cup live stream too

How to watch the 2019 Copa América 2019 from outside your country

Our handy guide below gives you a full rundown of your viewing options for the 2019 Copa América across different countries - check out how to watch in the US (where ESPN+ will be streaming the tournament in its entirety), the UK, Canada and Australia.

As ever, the problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country, where you'll find your stream is most likely geo-blocked.

Help is at hand however. Using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - you'll be able to select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to live stream Brazil vs Paraguay in the US

While ESPN has scooped the English language rights to this year's tournament, they won't be broadcasting matches live on TV. Instead the network is offering all 26 matches live online via its streaming service ESPN+. It costs $4.99 per month so pretty darn cheap - which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service Today's game kicks off at 5.30 PT and 8.30 ET. If you're outside the US but still want to watch the ESPN+ coverage of Brazil vs Paraguay, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

How to stream Brazil vs Paraguay live in the UK

While they may be channels that you've only ever flicked past on the EPG, the lesser-known Premier Sports network has won exclusive rights to show all of the action from Brazil live. You can subscribe for £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £99 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. It'll be a late start for those looking to watch tonight's game from Blighty, with kick-off scheduled for 1.30am in the early hours of Friday morning. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed to Premier Sports, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Brazil vs Paraguay: Canada live stream

TSN is the official English language broadcaster of the tournament for Canada with coverage of the later stage of the tournament now being shown TSN1. The network will also be offering live streaming to its subscribers via its TSN Go app. Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch the football. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to live stream Brazil vs Paraguay in Australia