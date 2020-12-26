Boxing Day 2020 headphones deals: sales on over-ears, running buds and more

The real Boxing Day deal winners are headphones, as loads of different types from a range of companies are seeing some pretty sizeable price cuts.

There are Boxing Day headphone deals on all kinds of headphones from comfy over-ear fits to true wireless earbuds that sit in little charging cases. Some of these are professional-tier cans, others are for running or just personal use.

We're seeing a few price cuts here that beat the Black Friday sales which is pretty impressive, but most other ones here match them.

We've collected a few deals on our favourite headphones so you can get an idea as to what the Boxing Day sales are like, but if you can't see something below you like, don't fret. We've only picked a few but there are loads of other headphones on sale, so check the links to the side to browse retailers' websites yourself.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see headphone deals in your region.

Boxing Day headphone sales

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £299 £250 at John Lewis

These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020, and at this low price they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £249 £219 at John Lewis

This isn't the lowest deal we've ever seen, but it's a better discount on Sony's last-gen marvels than it looks, since it's money off the post-Black Friday price, not the original price, which was closer to £330.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: £179 £119 at Currys

The Beats Solo 3 headphones are aging slightly, which is why it's the perfect time for a £60 price cut. This beats the Black Friday deal on these cans by a whole £6, so it's technically a new low price.

View Deal

Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones: £259 £169 at Currys

There's a juicy £90 off these Beats headphones from 2019. In our review we loved the Studio 3's battery life and wireless performance, though called its audio quality 'so-so'.

View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75T true wireless earbuds: £189 £149 at Currys

The Jabra Elite Active 75T earbuds are well known for their powerful sound, wide range of noise cancelling features and in-app customisation. That makes them an excellent pick up if you're after premium buds but don't want to splash £200 on the AirPods Pro.

View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: £219 £149 at Currys

The Powerbeats Pro still stand as some of the best fitness-inspired buds on the market, with powerful audio quality and a seamless integration with Apple devices. Plus, you'll find them for just £149 in the Currys Boxing Day sales.

View Deal

Beats PowerBeats: £129.99 £99.99 at Currys

If you're looking for some good sports headphones, this could be a good pick. Currys has cut the price of a range of color options for the Beats buds.

View Deal

Sony WI-C310 Wireless Earbuds: £27 at John Lewis

Save money on these Sony wireless earbuds, which come with 15 hours of battery life, inbuilt microphones for making calls, and 9mm drivers for crisp, clear sound.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless In-Ear Headphones: £169 £75 at Amazon

Save £95 on these neckbuds from Sennheiser, which come with powerful bass, Qualcomm aptX compatibility, and a snug fit.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £229 £199 at John Lewis

This is one of the best prices we've seen on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. That makes this deal all the more special, on some pretty good noise-canceling headphones.



View Deal

Bang & Olufsen E8 Motion true wireless earbuds: £300 £182 at John Lewis

If you're looking for some stylish true wireless earbuds, this Black Friday deal from John Lewis knocks loads off the B&O E8 Motion, which come with wireless charging, splash and dust resistance and 16-hour battery life. It's a 'Reduced-to-Clear' type deal though, so act fast.View Deal