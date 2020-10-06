BlackBerry CEO: Our security journey isn’t over yet

The CEO of BlackBerry has assured industry watchers that the company is still going from strength to strength as it continues its push into the software world.

In what he called a “state of the union” address at the keynote of the company’s online BlackBerry Security Summit, John Chen outlined how BlackBerry had evolved over the last seven years as it has transitioned from a world-famous phone company to a multi-billion dollar software giant.

“Seven years ago, we started on a security journey - we were doing a lot of handsets at the time, which were famous for their security features and functionality - but we switched that,” he noted.

Here's the best antivirus software around today

Stay secure with the best malware removal tools

And our pick of the best ransomware protection for multiple devices

BlackBerry growth

Chen highlighted how the past 12 months has seen BlackBerry continue its strong growth in the security sector, with the full integration of Cylance now completed, allowing the company to create a “very robust” unified encryption system.

Such growth means that the company is well placed to service the, “new reality of working from everywhere”, Chen noted.

“(Working remotely) alone drives why data needs to be secure, who gets to know and gets into the system - not all data are alike, and not everyone who can get to it are the same person- the evolution of this authentication is all intricately tied together,” he said.

The fruits of this labour of love are now ready to be enjoyed, Chen noted, with a strong go-to-market focus now forming one of the company’s key priorities looking forward, and that he was, “dying to see our results.”

“BlackBerry has always been known for our strong strategy, we're aiming for strong markets, and we've got really good technology,” he said.

“We're seeing the beginning of the results coming through now - it's a thoughtful coming together of incentive plans, of mindset, of partnerships, of channels...every one of those areas are a combination of art and science - so in order to solve our customer's biggest problems, all of these things need to come together.”