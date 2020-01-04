Bills vs Texans live stream: how to watch NFL Wild Card playoffs football from anywhere

The NFL has arrived in Houston for the first game of the Wild Card Weekend and 2020 playoffs! And today you’ll get to see the Buffalo Bills face off against the Houston Texans at the NRG Stadium. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Bills vs Texans live stream regardless of where in the world you are and it’s even free to watch in the US thanks to a simple stream.

This is a game you won’t want to miss as today’s winner remains in the playoffs and advances to the Divisional Round while the losing team will be eliminated. Yep, this is yet another step on the way to Super Bowl 2020.

Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans - when and where? The Buffalo Bills will take on the Houston Texans at the 70,000+ NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kick-off time is set for 3.35pm local time, so that’s 4.35pm ET, 1.35pm PT, 9.35pm GMT or 8.35am AEDT on Sunday.

Buffalo is currently the No.5 seed in the AFC playoffs and the team is going into today’s game 10-6 after losing their last two games of the regular season to the Patriots in week 16 and to the Jets last Sunday. The last time the Bills took on the Texans was in October of 2018 and during that meeting, the Texans won 20-13. A win today would be huge for Buffalo as the team hasn’t advanced to the Divisional Round since 1995 and they haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1993. Can quarterback Josh Allen lead the Bills to victory in his first trip to the playoffs?

Houston holds the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs and just like the Bills, the team ended the regular season 10-6. The Texans suffered a 35-14 defeat last Sunday to the Titans with only Duke Johnson and AJ McCarron scoring touchdowns in the first and third quarter. Last season Houston also made it to the Wild Card round but the team lost 7-21 to the Colts. Texans fans will be excited to know that defensive end JJ Watt is returning to play in today’s game after he tore his left pectoral earlier this season during week 8’s game against the Raiders. Will the Texans be able to defeat the Bills and advance to the Divisional Round?

Whether you’re a Bills fan in Buffalo, a Texans fan in Houston or just want to tune in to see all the action at Wild Card Weekend - we’ll show you how to get a Bills vs Texans live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

Watch the Bills vs Texans game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Bills vs Texans online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to live stream Bills vs Texans in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on ESPN . The network will show today’s Bills vs Texans game at 4.35pm ET / 1.35pm PT and you can also stream this game online using the ESPN app but you will need to login using your credentials from your cable provider. Want to watch this game but you don’t have cable? Don’t worry as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not in the US tonight but still want to watch that free Yahoo Sports stream? Then get yourself a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all post season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Texans vs Bills live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite NFL team through the postseason and all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it will allow you to watch every single remaining game for just £40.99 with the Playoff Pass. UK viewers will also be able to watch today’s game on Sky Sports and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 9.35pm GMT on Sky Sports Action HD. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL Wild Card live stream in Canada for free

Unfortunately it looks like TSN won’t be showing today’s Bills vs Texans game on TV in Canada. Thankfully though, the streaming service DAZN will and with it, you’ll be able to watch the game online, on mobile and on your favorite streaming devices as it supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. DAZN costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Bills vs Texans.

Live stream Bills vs Texans in Australia for free