Bills vs Steelers live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

With the regular season coming to an end in just two weeks, today’s game is particularly important for the Buffalo Bills as a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers is all the team needs to clinch a spot in the playoffs. The Steelers meanwhile are just one game behind Buffalo for the fifth spot in the AFC as they chase a Super Bowl 2020 berth.

This is a game you won’t want to miss due to the playoff implications but also because this is the first time in 92 years that three brothers have played in the same game with safety Terrell Edmunds and running back Trey Edmunds playing for the Steelers while linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is playing for the Bills. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Bills vs Steelers live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers - when and where? The Buffalo Bills will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the 65,000+ Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kick-off time is set for 8.20pm local time, so that’s 5.20pm PT, 1.20am GMT or around midday AEDT on Monday.

Buffalo is going into today’s game 9-4 after losing to the Patriots in week 4, the Eagles in Week 8, the Browns in Week 10 and the Ravens in week 14. The Bills will likely be looking to make up for their loss against the Ravens which ended a three game winning streak but the Steelers do have the home field advantage and the team has a 5-2 record at home. In fact, Buffalo’s last regular season win in Pittsburgh happened all the way back in 1975. Will the Bills be able to defeat the Steelers and secure their spot in the playoffs?

Pittsburgh may have started off this season poorly with three losses in a row but the team has certainly turned things around and the Steelers are going into today’s game 8-5. The Steelers are well aware of just how important this game is which is why the team will be wearing their Color Rush uniforms. Can the Steelers stop the Bills in their tracks and steal the fifth spot in the AFC?

Whether you’re a Bills fan in Buffalo, a Steelers fan in Pittsburgh or just want to tune in to see what will surely be a heated game - we’ll show you how to get a Bills vs Steelers live stream regardless of where in the world you are and today's game is even FREE to watch in the US thanks to a simple stream.

Watch the Bills vs Steelers game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Bills vs Steelers online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Bills vs Steelers in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on NBC . The network will begin its coverage of today’s Bills vs Steelers game at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT. Don’t have cable but still want to watch this game? Don’t worry, as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Finding it difficult to justify paying for cable just to watch your favorite NFL team this season? Don’t worry as there are now a number of different streaming services available that will allow you to watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorite below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Steelers vs Bills live in the UK

If you plan on following your favorite American football team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! UK viewers will be able to watch today’s game on Sky Sports and the network will show the game at 1.10am on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Canadian NFL fans will be able to watch today’s Bills vs Steelers game on TSN . The network will begin its coverage of the game at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and you can watch the Bills vs Steelers on either TSN or CTV2. If you’d prefer to watch this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered as it will also be showing today’s game. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself.

Live stream Bills vs Steelers in Australia for free