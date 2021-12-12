Bills vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Things aren't getting any easier for the Bills who are choking in scarcely believable fashion even by their usual standards. Six days after getting well and truly Belichick'd, it's time for a showdown with Tom Brady's Bucs who look like they're peaking just at the right time. Read on as we explain how to get a Bills vs Buccaneers live stream and watch the NFL game online from anywhere.

The Bills are just one victory ahead of the Dolphins. Let that sink in.

In the past two months they've been blown out by the Colts, embarrassed by the Jags and beaten by the Derrick Henry-less Titans, and those good vibes are long gone.

Josh Allen may be delighted for a trip to Tampa after Monday's crazy conditions, and though the Bills defense is still one of the best in the league, that's mainly down to their success at stopping the run.

With a stupendous record of 32-3, Brady owns them, and the way he connected with Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin last weekend has put every other contender on red alert.

It's the game of the weekend, so follow our guide on how to watch the Bills vs Buccaneers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Bills vs Buccaneers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Bills vs Buccaneers from anywhere

Bills vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

30-day FREE trial Today's Bills vs Buccaneers game is being televised by CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a limited-offer 30-day FREE trial. How to watch Bills vs Buccaneers without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Bills vs Buccaneers: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

CTV Today's Bills vs Buccaneers game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT, and it's being televised by CTV, which also offers streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially meaning you can live stream Bills vs Buccaneers free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Bills vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

Sky Sports The Bills vs Buccaneers game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 9.25pm GMT on Sunday night. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £49.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Bills vs Buccaneers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia