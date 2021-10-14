Only a few devices stand out as the best wireless gaming keyboards even in 2021. That’s despite the fact that there are so many excellent gaming keyboards and wireless technology has come a long way since it was first implemented on gaming peripherals. Not that there aren’t a whole lot of options out there, but because there is only a small number of them that can truly deliver the level of performance ideal for gaming.

The upside is that it makes picking the ideal wireless gaming keyboard for you a whole lot easier. And, if you’re seriously considering going wireless for gaming, you’ll be glad to know that these select few offer the kind of speed, accuracy, and reliability worthy of their wired counterparts. Combine those with the convenience of being cable-free and portable, and you’ve got yourself a whole different experience when playing the best PC games – one that won’t anchor you to any desk or setup.

Take a look at the best wireless keyboards for gaming below. While we haven’t reviewed all of them, we have tested every single one, whether personally or professionally, so we can certainly attest to their gaming prowess. And because wireless gaming keyboards aren’t going to be cheap, we’ve also included our price comparison tool to help you score a cheap deal .

It may not be the best option if you’re on a budget, but trust us when we say that the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is worth the splurge. This full mechanical keyboard comes with all the premium trimmings, making it worth the money. It’s got an impressively robust build thanks to its aluminum construction and doubleshot keycaps so you know it’ll last you for years to come. At the same time, it also has your comfort in mind thanks to its satisfying keys and incredibly plush wrist rest. It’s also very versatile with a Razer HyperSpeed wireless and three Bluetooth connections, all of which are equally reliable in range and responsiveness. For gaming, there is no wireless keyboard better than this.

Logitech’s G915 TKL Lightspeed is one of our favorite gaming keyboards, and that’s not just because it’s one of the best looking ones out there. This wireless gaming keyboard is already thin and light, but it’s even more portable thanks to its tenkeyless format. It hasn’t compromised on comfort or performance either. This keyboard is incredibly satisfying to use while staying impressively fast and responsive with its 1000Hz polling rate and 1.5 mm actuation distance. With a battery life of 40 hours at 100% RGB brightness, you can rest assured you can enjoy all that immersive gaming for longer.

Out of all the mini keyboards we’ve tested that came out recently, Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini might be the best one yet. It’s extremely comfortable to use while also oozing in style, quality, and performance. But, that’s not all. For a compact keyboard, it’s also very versatile, with three connectivity options – two wireless, one USB-C – and fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording, which means that you won’t have to use Razer’s software to create and program macros. For a fun design spin, Razer has rolled out its Phantom Edition whose keys come with translucent sides to give it more of a floating keys effect that allows its already stunning RGB lighting to really shine.

At less than an inch thick and 36.2 ounces, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed is not just portable, it’s extremely travel-friendly. Combine that with its wireless nature, onboard memory that lets you store three sets of G-keys macro profiles, and top-notch performance, and this is the gaming keyboard you want to take with you if you want to game on the go with a full-sized keyboard. That’s especially because it’s an absolute stunner as well with its brushed aluminum deck, floating low-profile keys, and bright RGB lighting. For more convenience, it also comes with media controls and dedicated buttons that will let you toggle quickly between the two connections.

The Corsair K63 Wireless might be a bit of an oldie, but it’s most certainly still a goodie. It’s not only completely devoid of input delays and drop-outs, delivering an impeccable gaming performance that will make you forget that it’s wireless, but it also delivers up to 75 hours of battery life when you have backlighting turned off. Better yet, it lets you assign macros to any key, which you can then take with you everywhere you go due to its onboard memory. What’s more, unlike other offerings on here, it’s less than $120/£120, which makes it a great choice for budget-minded gamers.

