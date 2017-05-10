Best waterproof phone 2017: get these 8 smartphones wet

The best waterproof phone has become a necessity in 2017, whether you’re accident prone or just a bit paranoid. It can put your mind at ease knowing your expensive new smartphone can withstand a dunk in the pool or a spilled drink at the pub.

We’re seeing more water-resistant and waterproof phones at the flagship level. We know even have a waterproof iPhone from Apple. But which ones are the absolute best?

We’ve already covered the 10 best phones and best unlocked phones , and now it’s time to tackle the best waterproof smartphones. Some of our top picks may surprise you.

Waterproof phones are clearly the future, but a majority of new phones we’ve liked still don’t offer more than basic splash protection. The Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL , for example, are splashproof phones, which can survive in the rain. But they won’t be able to escape a dunk in water, so we won’t include them in this list.

Sure, you can get a waterproof case for your phone, but they add heft and hide the gorgeous design of your phone. If you don’t want to compromise on design, ergonomics or usability, buying a waterproof smartphone is your best bet.

Waterproof vs water-resistant

Just a note before we weigh in on the best waterproof and water-resistant phones. Most phones on this list can be submerged in water, but there’s a literal breaking point. Samsung’s newest phones should survive 1.5 meters down (nearly 5ft) for up to 30 minutes. The new iPhone can do the same to a depth of 1 meter (3.3ft).

Smartphone waterproofing has its limits. Your waterproof seal can wear away and speakers can still sound muffled after everything dries out. Nothing in life is guaranteed here, but this is as good as it gets in the smartphone world.

1: Samsung Galaxy S8

The best smartphone in the world - and it's super-sized now

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm | OS: Android Nougat | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Amazing display

Powerful processor

Expensive

Irritating biometric unlocking

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of the most talked about phones of the year because of its gorgeous and humongous display that takes up almost the entire front of the phone. In typical Samsung fashion, the display is the best in the business and even supports HDR content.

While some users will be irked by the awkwardly placed fingerprint sensor, Samsung’s biometric unlocking options work well and the phone just flies through any task. Power users will enjoy the phone’s expandable storage, fast wireless charging and VR prowess when paired with a Samsung Gear VR headset.

This is a phone that you can take to the beach without worry. Heck you can even shower with it if that’s your thing.

Full review: Samsung Galaxy S8

IP68 dust and waterproof rating

Waterproof up to 1.5m (4.9ft) for up to 30 minutes

2. iPhone 7 Plus

The best iPhone available right now

Weight: 188g | Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm | OS: iOS 10 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: A10 Fusion | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32/128/256GB | Battery: 2900mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Powerful processor

Solid battery life

Expensive

No headphone jack

If you have to have the best iPhone, the iPhone 7 Plus is it. While the smaller iPhone 7 has a good camera, the iPhone 7 Plus features a dual-lens camera that lets you zoom in 2x with no loss in resolution and detail. This added flexibility makes the camera on the iPhone 7 Plus one of the best, even today.

The phone feels large in the hand due to the beefy bezels around its display. However, that big size also means the iPhone 7 Plus has a big 2,900mAh battery that will get power users through a day without problem.

Full review: iPhone 7 Plus

IP67 dust and waterproof rating

Waterproof up to 1m (3.3ft) for up to 30 minutes

3: iPhone 7

Apple's one-handed masterpiece

Weight: 138g | Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm | OS: iOS 10 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | CPU: Apple A10 Fusion | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32/128/256GB | Battery: 1960mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Excellent low light camera

IP67 waterproofing

Dated design

Unimpressive battery life

The new iPhone isn't the phone that many will have been waiting for, as it comes with a similar look and feel to previous models.

That doesn't mean it's a bad phone, far from it in fact with a power boost under the hood, water resistant and a decent camera upgrade making a difference.

There's no point upgrading from the 6S to 7, but if you're currently using an iPhone 6 or older then the jump to the 7 is a good one.

Read the full review: iPhone 7

IP67 dust and waterproof rating

Waterproof up to 1m (3.3ft) for up to 30 minutes

4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

The best big Android phone you can own

Weight: 173g | Dimensions: 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm | OS: Android Nougat | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Huge, beautiful screen in a compact frame

Best smartphone camera

Expensive

Annoyingly placed fingerprint sensor

If you want a flagship phone with a gigantic display, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is the phone for you. The massive 6.2-inch screen sits inside a body that’s smaller than its screen size would suggest. It’s still a bit of an unwieldy phone thanks to its tall display but for those who want the best screen in the business, this is the phone for you.

Specs between the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus only differ in size: you get the larger screen and and a bigger 3,500mAh battery. Battery life is good, but Samsung was conservative with the battery capacity after the Note 7 fiasco.

The phone is IP68 certified dust and water resistant. You won’t want to go snorkeling with the phone but it will put up with spilled drinks and accidental dunks without problem.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

IP68 dust and waterproof rating

Waterproof up to 1.5m (4.9ft) for up to 30 minutes

5. LG G6

Water flies off of it like a G6

Weight: 163g | Dimensions: 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm | OS: Android Nougat | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2880 | CPU: Snapdragon 821 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3300mAh | Rear camera: 13MP+13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Excellent display

IP68 waterproofing

Last year’s processor

Expensive for what you get

While the LG G6 may lack the latest and greatest specs of the Galaxy S8, it’s still an excellent phone. Sure, the Snapdragon 821 is last year’s flagship processor but it’s still super fast.

The Galaxy S8 may have a pretty curved display but some users may prefer the traditional flat display of the G6. Like the S8, the G6 features a tall 18:9 aspect ratio which gives you more room for browsing the web and split-screen multitasking.

The similarities with the Galaxy S8 continue with the LG G6’s IP68 rated water and dust proofing. We think the LG G6 is just a bit too expensive for what you get but it’s an excellent phone nonetheless.

Read the full review: LG G6



IP68 dust and waterproof rating

Waterproof up to 1.5 m (4.9ft) for up to 30 minutes

6. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Waterproof and cheap more than a year later

Weight: 157g | Dimensions: 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7mm | OS: Android Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | CPU: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3,600mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Beautiful screen

Feels great in the hand

Fingerprint magnet

Slows down over time

If you don’t want to shell out nearly $800 for the latest Galaxy S8, last year’s Galaxy S7 Edge is still an excellent choice. It was the first Samsung Galaxy to be fully dust and water resistant with an IP68 rating.

Although it doesn’t pack the latest specs and that gorgeous display of the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S7 Edge is still an excellent and refined phone. It packs one of the best displays out there and has a massive 3,600mAh battery that’s slightly larger than that of the Galaxy S8 Plus.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

IP68 dust and waterproof rating

Waterproof up to 1.5m (4.9ft) for up to 30 minutes

7. Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

Samsung's rough-and-tumble flagship variant

Weight: 185g | Dimensions: 148.8 x 74.9 x 9.9mm | OS: Android Nougat | Screen size: 5.1-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | CPU: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 4,00mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Designed for abuse

Shares Galaxy S7’s specs

AT&T exclusive

Expensive

If you’re a klutz or simply in an environment that requires a tough phone, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is a good choice. It’s basically a Galaxy S7 in a ruggedized body with IP68 dust and water resistant. The phone is built for drops and dunks and is a phone you won’t need to worry about babying.

Some downsides of the Galaxy S7 Active include its expensive price and AT&T exclusivity. It’s a shame this ruggedized phone is only available on one carrier. It can now be found on sale unlocked, but you’ll have to look around online for one.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

IP68 dust and waterproof rating

Waterproof up to 1.5m (4.9ft) for up to 30 minutes

8. HP Elite x3

Waterproof for all of you Windows Phone fan (singular)

Weight: 195g | Dimensions: 161.8 x 83.5 x 7.8mm | OS: Windows 10 | Screen size: 5.96-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | CPU: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 4,150mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

Massive battery

Stunning design

Lack of apps

Unwieldy size

This is the only Windows phone on our list but it’s a flagship worthy of your consideration. The HP Elite x3 is a beast of a phone physically as it features a massive 6-inch display. This big phone means you get a big 4,150mAh battery that will last you a couple of days of light to moderate use.

While the HP Elite x3 packs impressive specs like a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 16MP camera, it still suffers from the lack of app support that still plagues Windows phone. However, die-hard Windows enthusiasts will love this phablet.

Read the full review: HP Elite x3