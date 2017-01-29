20 of the best iPhone 6S wallpapers

There are two bad things about iPhones. They cost a small fortune, especially in the case of recent models like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S, and they're so common many think of them as the ‘default’ phone.

Wallpapers let you add a bit of specific design personality to your mobile, and you’ll find thousands of them online for free. Finding the gems among them takes some effort, though.

You don’t want one that pulls focus away from your app icons, but most people don’t want a pure block of color either.

We’ve pulled together 20 that work well and should suit a whole range of tastes. So don’t be surprised if you’d never let some of them grace your iPhone.