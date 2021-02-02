Best fitness games 2021: top exercise games to make you break a sweat

The best fitness games are those that are able to get you moving and exercising without making it feel like a chore. In fact, they can even make it fun.

Whether you’re hoping to make 2021 the year that you become the fittest you’ve ever been, or staying inside during the coronavirus pandemic has you literally and metaphorically climbing the walls, one of our picks of the best fitness games out there could be just what you’re looking for.

In this list you’ll find games for multiple platforms and a variety of exercise types, so whether you want to throw some punches in VR or find your inner dancing queen on your console, no peripheral accessories required, you should find something here that suits you. If you don’t see anything that appeals at the moment, do check back in the future as we will update this list when there are new releases worth your attention.

Without further ado, here are the best fitness games to help you break a sweat and raise your heart rate in 2021.

Ring Fit Adventure

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure is marketed as a game first and exercise second, but it'll certainly put you through your paces.

The action-RPG game sees you squatting, crunching and downward-dogging your way to success, as you set out on a quest to defeat a hench, bodybuilding dragon called Dragaux. And that's just the story mode, there are also plenty of mini-games and individual workouts to focus on specific parts of your body.

In order to play Ring Fit Adventure, you need the Ring Fit device (like a pilates ring), but this handily comes packaged with the game.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Peripherals needed: Ring Fit

Fitness Boxing

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you don't want to shell out for Ring Fit Adventure then Nintendo Fitness Boxing could be a good alternative. The Switch game offers you workouts overseen by a virtual trainer, where you use your Joy-Con motion controllers to perform punches and dodging maneuvers, with the difficulty increasing gradually over time.

The game uses your weight and height to estimate your fitness age and calorie burn, setting the routine, length and intensity of these workouts based on this, however these can be adjusted if you're not happy. It's a great workout for those who want a fairly-straightforward boxing workout without all the bells and whistles.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Peripherals needed: None

Beat Saber

(Image credit: Beat Games)

Beat Saber isn't marketed as a fitness game - but it sure should be. The VR rhythm game sees you ducking and dodging while swinging your arms to slice the blocks flying your way - all to some amazing tunes. It's one of the best VR games on the market for a reason.

The beauty of Beat Saber is that you don't really notice the physical exertion you're putting into it because it's so much fun - but you'll certainly feel it tomorrow.

Platforms: PS4 and PC

Peripherals needed: Supported VR headset required. Tracked Motion Controllers also required - these depend on platform you're playing on.

Zumba: Burn It Up

(Image credit: Kuju)

Yet another fitness game offering from Nintendo, Zumba: Burn It Up is the newest addition to the Zumba video game series. Burn It Up essentially offers you a private Zumba lesson in your home, with 30 high-energy classes to get your heart-pumping and some great tunes for you to shake your hips to.

It's an official Zumba product that features real-life instructors, so you know it's legit. Plus, you can get up to three friends to join you for the tortur- sorry, fun.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Peripherals needed: None

Wii Fit Plus

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now, we know what you're going to say: "Wii Fit is old". Well, actually, we've included some older fitness games on this list because you may want to drag your old consoles out of the closet, brush off the dust and get your fill of exercise - without having to pay out for the latest game and its peripherals.

Wii Fit Plus is the enhanced version of Wii Fit, offering Wii Fit's original games alongside a bunch of 'new' games that help you work on aerobics, strength, balance and yoga. You can play these games, create your own fitness regimes or take part in specialized routines - and what's more, there are some multiplayer activities that allow you to play (and workout) with friends.

Wii Fit Plus is a classic and, even if you don't already have one, you can pick up a Wii Fit Balance Board for pretty cheap nowadays.

Platforms: Wii

Peripherals needed: Wii Balance Board

Wii Sports

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Ok so, Wii Sports isn't exactly on the same level as the likes of Zumba when it comes to getting you moving- but it's still a fitness game. Wii Sports offers five sports to play: baseball, bowling, tennis, golf and boxing. You use your Wii remote to mimic the actions you would do if you were actually taking part in the sport.

In addition, there are training and fitness modes available that monitor players' progress. Plus, you don't have to play alone! All the activities are available to play multiplayer so you can beat your pal at tennis without having to step on the court.

Platforms: Wii

Peripherals needed: None

Just Dance 2020

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Prefer to get your exercise through the medium of dance? Then Just Dance 2020 is just the ticket. The most recent addition in long-running dance series includes tunes from artists such as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande that will keep you grooving for hours on end - and building up one heck of a sweat.

You don't even need motion controls or a console camera necessarily, as downloading the Just Dance Controller app will allow you to track all your moves through your smartphone. Smart.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Wii (surprisingly), PS4, Xbox One and Stadia

Peripherals needed: PS Move and PlayStation Camera, Xbox Kinect, or Just Dance Controller app

Knockout League

(Image credit: Grab Games)

Another VR fitness game that will put you through your paces, Knockout League is an arcade-style boxing game that sees you immersing yourself in the fight. The game uses 1:1 tracking of your head and hands, so you'll need to make sure you duck and dodge every punch that comes your way - while landing some of your own.

But it's not all that serious, some of your competitors are a tad.. out of the ordinary. So expect to go mano a mano with a moustached octopus, pirate and many more wacky fighters.

Platforms: PS4 and PC

Peripherals needed: Supported VR headset required. Tracked Motion Controllers also required – these depend on platform you're playing on.

BoxVR

(Image credit: FitXR)

BoxVR is a bit like Beat Saber meets Fitness Boxing. It's described as a "VR workout app" and offers rhythm-inspired boxing workouts that see you hitting marks while ducking and dodging obstacles.

BoxVR offers a range of workouts from short three-minute bursts up to 20 minute+ endurance workouts, which are sure to give you a heart-pumping cardio workout. Plus, workouts are regularly updated to stop things from getting stale.

Platforms: PS4 and PC

Peripherals needed: Supported VR headset required. Tracked Motion Controllers also required - these depend on platform you're playing on.

Pick up BoxVR from PlayStation Store or Steam

Sports Champions 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Another oldie, but Sports Champions 2 is essentially Sony's version of Wii Sports. The fitness game allows you to take part in six activities: skiing, tennis, boxing, golf, bowling, and archery. Again similarly to the Wii, you use PlayStation Move controller to mimic the actions of each sport.

Platforms: PS3

Peripherals needed: PlayStation Move and PlayStation Camera