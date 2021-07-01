Best ergonomic mouse: great mice designed for the ultimate comfort

The best ergonomic mouse can mean the difference between comfortable computer use and chronic wrist, arm, shoulder and neck pain. The best mice may be designed to improve your interactions with your PC or laptop , but regular use of them can still lead to aching, soreness, and worse, long-term pain that will ultimately have an impact on your work life.

With the best ergonomic mouse, however, you’re getting a better computing experience and none of the pain. These pointing devices are designed to make you more efficient while keeping you comfortable and keeping repetitive stress injuries at bay, whether you’re getting through your daily productivity tasks or working on a few creative projects.

Take a look at our picks of the best ergonomic mouse, including a trackball option and a vertical one as well.

(Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball Best ergonomic trackball mouse Specifications Interface: Wireless Buttons: 5 Ergonomic: Right-handed Reasons to buy + Affordable + Reliable and accurate Reasons to avoid - A bit of a learning curve - Battery not rechargeable

If you’re looking for the best ergonomic mouse overall, the Logitech Ergo M575 Trackball mouse is a terrific candidate for the title – though probably not if you don’t like using trackballs. There is a bit of a learning curve here. After all, your thumb does all the scrolling and gliding while your hand and arm sit nice and relaxed.

The ergonomic feature is two-fold as well, as its palm rest is shaped to ergonomically fit and support your hand, drastically reducing fatigue. Of course, this being a great mouse, you can expect excellent performance, robust build, and long battery life as well. The only thing that could have made this mouse better is if it was rechargeable.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Pro Click is more than just about looking good. This wireless mouse is perfect for professionals inside and out, matching its clean, elegant design with a high performance worthy of its target users. More than that, it’s engineered to keep your wrist at the optimum angle of 30 degrees, the palm rest supporting your hand in order to keep your wrist off your desk surface.

Of course, there’s one other feature to love here – the several different connectivity options that will let you connect it to several different devices. If only it came with a USB-C port and a lower price tag.

Read the full review: Razer Pro Click

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech MX Master 3 is one of the best mice we’ve ever tested, delivering excellent performance and offering app-specific customizations for maximum productivity and the most seamless workflows. With it, creative tasks are a breeze to get through, especially when you actually take the time to set those customizations.

This adds to its ergonomic benefits while keeping you focused on your creative process. But it doesn’t stop there. Its curved form, especially at the palm rest, gives your hand the support it needs for long workdays, and its thumb rest, which doubles as another button, keeps your thumb resting comfortably instead of actively gripping the side. The long battery life and rechargeable battery are only cherries on top.

Read the full review: Logitech MX Master 3

(Image credit: Anker)

4. Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Best vertical ergonomic mouse Specifications Interface: Wireless Buttons: 5 Ergonomic: Right-handed TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Cheap + Extremely ergonomic Reasons to avoid - Steep learning curve - Non-rechargeable

The Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic also wins the title of the best budget ergonomic mouse, being much cheaper than all the other picks on this list. However, when it comes to vertical ergonomic mice, it’s also the one to beat.

The way it’s designed not only alleviates undue pressure we put on our wrist and hand, but also keeps all its buttons within easy reach so your fingers aren’t constantly extending unnaturally. Simply put, it encourages a more natural hold, which in turn minimizes strain. There are other things to love here as well: three DPI settings, a reliable 2.4GHz USB receiver, and good battery life. Oh yes, and the bargain-basement price as well.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic might remind you of a cute black ladybug, but much like most cute things, it’s a lot more capable than people give it credit for. Designed by Microsoft to specifically help prevent repetitive stress injuries, this mouse is sculpted to encourage your hand, wrist and forearm to take a more natural posture. Its palm rest also elevates your hand in order for your wrist to be in a more comfortable, pressure-reducing position as well as scoops up your thumb so that it’s not exerting unnecessary force when it doesn’t need to.

Finally, Windows users will appreciate that it perfectly integrates with the OS, touting a strategically-placed Windows button so you can quickly access the Windows Start Menu without having to move the mouse.