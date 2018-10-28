The best cheap printers 2018: top budget picks

Welcome to our list of the best cheap printers of 2018. In this buying guide we're going to show you that you don't need to spend huge amounts of money to get a brilliant printer that doesn't compromise on quality to keep prices low.

There is a huge amount of choice when it comes to picking the best cheap printer, including color and monochrome choices, laser and ink jet printers and even wireless and all-in-ones. This can make looking for the best cheap printer for your needs a rather confusing process, which is where this guide comes in.

We've picked the top cheap printers that offer brilliant value for money, while also printing out good quality images and documents quickly and quietly. Meanwhile, our very own price comparison tool will scour the internet to make sure you get the very lowest prices for these already cheap printers.

One important thing to keep in mind when buying a cheap printer is that some manufacturers lower the price of the printer to entice people to buy, but keep the price of its consumables (such as ink cartridges) high, making their money back that way. This means some apparently cheap printers end up being quite expensive over the course of their lifetimes.

1. HP Deskjet 3630

Small, affordable and smartly designed

Print speed: Varies depending on document | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, Borderless A4, Borderless A5, Borderless B5 | Paper capacity: 60 sheets | : | Weight: 4.2kg

Compact

Cheap to buy

Ink can be expensive

Basic paper handling

The Deskjet 3630 is a fantastic printer that shows how the best cheap printers can offer print quality that can rival more expensive devices. Like some budget printers, the standard ink cartridges can be quite expensive, but if you use it a lot, HP's Instant Ink subscription service ends up being much better value for money, meaning this is a brilliant cheap printer that actually remains cheap throughout its life.

2. HP Envy 5540 All-in-One printer

A brilliant budget all-in-one printer

Print speed: 22 pages per minute | Scan resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi | Features: Print, copy, scan | Dimensions: 161 x 454 x 410 mm | Weight: 6.82kg

Lots of features including smartphone support

Easy to install, configure and use

Can feel a little cheap at times

The HP Envy 5540 All-in-One printer is a cheap all-in-one printer that offers printing, scanning and photo printing, supports not just USB but Wi-Fi, Wireless Direct and AirPrint wireless printing, and it even offers automatic double-sided printing. Basically, it comes with an over abundance of features that you'd expect to find on much more expensive printers. Sure, it's a bit pricier than the other cheap printers in this list, but the features and print quality of the HP Envy 5540 more than justify this slightly higher price. It's certainly a cheaper option to buying a printer, scanner and photocopier separately.

3. HP Deskjet 2130 All-in-One printer

Another great cheap all-in-one

Print speed: 20 pages per minute | Scan resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi | Features: Print, copy, scan | Dimensions: 241 x 424 x 309 mm | Weight: 3.52kg

The HP Deskjet 2130 All-in-One printer is another great example of a cheap all-in-one printer. It's cheaper than the HP Envy 5540 (above), but the lower price does mean you don't get quite as good a print quality as HP's other printer. It's also a bit slower, and feels a little cheap at times. However, if you only want a cheap printer for occasional use (rather than heavy-duty printing), and also need a scanner and photocopier, then the HP Deskjet 2130 All-in-One printer is probably the best cheap printer for you.

4. Samsung Xpress M2070W

A brilliant cheap multi-function laser printer

Print speed: 20ppm | Print resolution: Effective 1,200 x 1,200 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, Letter, Legal, Executive, Folio, Oficio, ISO B5, JIS B5, Envelope (Monarch, Com10, DL, C5), Custom | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Dimensions: 406 x 359.6 x 253mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 7.4kg

Clever Eco mode

Reasonably quick

Duplexing is manual

No high yield cartridge option

The M2070W is our pick for the best cheap printer for business users. It offers some brilliant features considering its low price, such as NFC printing from compatible smartphones, online document sharing, and a clever Eco system that supplements the usual toner saving mode with a feature to remove images from documents by replacing bitmaps with sketches. It has print speeds of 20ppm, a clever scan to mobile feature and an effective print resolution of up to 1200dpi. It only prints in monochrome, but for most businesses that will be fine, and the low price makes this a brilliant budget choice for the office.

5. Brother HL-3140CW

A budget bargain if you don't need Ethernet or duplexing

Print speed: ISO 18ppm | Print resolution: 600 x 600, Effective 600 x 2,400 | Paper sizes: A4, Letter, B5 (JIS), A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive, Legal, Folio | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 410 x 465 x 240mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 17.4kg

Good mono and colour printing

Cheap to buy, fairly cheap to run

No duplexing

No Ethernet

The Brother HL-3140CW is another brilliant cheap laser printer, and in fact is one of Amazon's best-selling laser printers, and with good reason – for very little cash you're getting a superb wireless color laser. Sure, some compromises have been made to keep the price of this printer as low as possible, so it doesn't have automatic duplexing or an Ethernet port, but the HL-3140CW delivers superb print quality, reasonable mono running costs and good wireless features for a very low price. If you're looking for a business printer and you're on a tight budget, then the Brother HL-3140CW will prove to be a worthwhile addition to your office.