Bellew vs Usyk live stream: how to watch the boxing online from anywhere

Is this the last call for the Bomber? The mighty former world champion Tony Bellew is looking to potentially end his boxing career with a huge win by taking down the current unified cruiserweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk whose WBA, WBO, WBC and IBF belts will be on the line. See how to live stream Bellew vs Usyk with this guide.

Bellew vs Usyk - when and where What date is it? The fight is set for Saturday, November 10. What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin just before or around 10.30pm GMT. So that's 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT / 9.30am AEDT. Where is it? The Manchester Arena, UK will house all the action.

Despite his advanced years, Bellew must still be confident after successive wins over David Haye as he returns to the cruiserweight category for the first time since since 2016. But he's up against a man who was also the first winner of the World Boxing Super Series after he defeated Murat Gassiev to lift the Ali Trophy in Moscow in July.

If Bellew is defeated then Anthony Joshua might well await Usyk. But Bellew has already said: "I've been written off before, I'm being written off again. More people thought I was going to get knocked out, going into the first David Haye fight, then think I can lose this fight, so it's nothing new."

If you're not able to access the fight by traditional means, you could use a VPN to stream Bellew vs Usyk live so that you don't have to rely on some dodgy Reddit stream. We've got more about that down below, together with your viewing options in several countries.

Live stream Bellew vs Usyk from anywhere with a VPN

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Bellew vs Usyk fight online. If there is no official broadcast option in your country, you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 15 months of the price of 12 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for boxing...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How watch the Bellew Usyk fight in the UK

The might of Sky Box Office has managed to help it hook the rights to be the official UK broadcaster for the fight. It's priced at £19.95 to purchase right now. With that you'll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it's as good as it's looking it will be. Sky's streaming platform - Now TV - is also showing the fight for the same price. So if you don't already have Sky and just want this one off event then this is your option. Not in the UK? You'll need a VPN to watch this live stream

How to watch Bellew vs Usyk: live stream in the US

Streaming service DAZN is now available in the US and has secured streaming rights for the Bellew vs Usyk fight. And the best bit - you can actually watch for FREE as DAZN offers a 30-day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service ($9.99 per month) but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up. That means you can get this fight for free. If you're outside the US but want to try this free option then we'd recommend doing so via ExpressVPN so that your computer, mobile, tablet or streaming device appears to be in the US.

How to watch Bellew vs Usyk: Australia stream

You'll need to have access to Fox Sports 506 to be able to watch the fight in Oz. As long as you're not too bothered about the undercard, Bellew vs Usyk should work out nicely to watch over breakfast on Sunday morning as this one is looking like it will start at around 9.30am AEDT.

Main image courtesy of skysports.com