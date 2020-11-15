Belgium vs England live stream: how to watch 2020 Nations League online from anywhere

Belgium and England face off in the fifth and penultimate game of the Nations League group stage, with the Red Devils sitting pretty at the top of Group A2, and the Three Lions languishing in third. Only the group winner will qualify for the semi-finals next year, and if Belgium beat England and Denmark don't beat Iceland, Belgium will win the group. Read on for your full guide to getting a Belgium vs England live stream in the Nations League, no matter where in the world you are.

Belgium vs England live stream Kick-off for Belgium vs England is scheduled for 8.45pm local time (CET), which is 7.45pm GMT. Full TV and streaming options are below, and you can get out to an early lead by netting a good VPN, which will let you watch you preferred Nations League live stream from anywhere in the world.

Gareth Southgate's side managed to snatch a most unlikely win in the reverse fixture last month, thanks to a contentious penalty and a heavily deflected pot-shot. In truth it was a brilliant result but a dire performance from the men in white, but Roberto Martinez's side didn't take their chances in a first half they dominated, and then dropped off in the second.

Southgate's plans were clear from the moment he named a starting line-up featuring seven defensive players and two attackers, match-winner Mason Mount the go-between. While England did come away with the win against Belgium, a near-identical game plan came up short against Denmark a few days later.

Belgium's main man Kevin de Bruyne this week added his voice to the ongoing debate around the role - or mystifying lack thereof - of Jack Grealish in the England setup. Though he's in the squad again, there's been little to suggest that the Aston Villa star, one of the Premier League's standout midfielders over the past 15 months, will get a run-out.

Their opponents' attacking options, meanwhile, are the world's envy, but similar to England's so-called Golden Generation, it's proven tricky for Belgium's coach to find their best system. Their England defeat last month ended a 10-match unbeaten run, but the feeling is that this remains a team that's less than the sum of its parts, and has the ability to step up a level or two.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Belgium vs England online and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Belgium vs England from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the Belgium vs England game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune in to the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Nations League football online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Belgium vs England live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with Belgium vs England set to be shown on Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 7pm GMT ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. If you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those of you without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely your best bet. More specifically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £25 right now - that's all 11 channels, so as well as Nations League action, you'll also be able to watch the Premier League, F1, PGA Tour golf, NFL and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.

Belgium vs England live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) are your two options for watching the Belgium vs England Nations League clash, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and there's a FREE trial period for a limited time only - the regular cost is $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the Nations League action, this is the cheapest way to go. US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

How to watch a Belgium vs England live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the Nations League, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Belgium vs England in the Nations League if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Monday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can you live stream Belgium vs England in Canada?

The bad news for Canadian footy fans is that no broadcaster in the region currently has the rights to show the UEFA Nations League in the region. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).

