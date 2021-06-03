Battlefield 6's ambitious online plans signal big shift for EA

EA has recruited a former Call of Duty exec to help grow the Battlefield series.

The company recently announced it has hired former Call of Duty General Manager, Byron Beede, as the General Manager and Senior Vice President on the Battlefield (via IGN). With EA saying that the hire "signals a strategic, long-term commitment to the growth of the franchise".

But it's Beede's experience that is most interesting. Beede has previously been the General Manager of both the Call of Duty and Destiny franchises, most notably worked on the launch of Call of Duty's live service offering, Call of Duty Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Growing Battlefield 6's live service

While Beede is set to focus primarily on the future of the Battlefield franchise, his knowledge of live service games will likely be a huge boon to Battlefield 6.

After all, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said during an earnings call earlier this year that the company already has a plan in mind for Battlefield 6, and that it will launch as a "AAA premium experience" but grow bigger over time with live service elements to ensure the game gets "long-term engagement".

While the details of these "live Service elements" haven't been confirmed yet, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Battlefield 6 receive regular content updates, battle passes and seasons like we've seen with Call of Duty. With Beede in a senior position, we imagine he will take a major role in laying out this live service strategy and it's likely we'll see Battlefield follow a similar model to Call of Duty.

We're hoping we learn more about Battlefield 6's live service approach at the game's official reveal on June 9.