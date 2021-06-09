Battlefield 6 is officially called Battlefield 2042 and will feature the largest maps yet

EA DICE has revealed that Battlefield 6 is officially called ‘Battlefield 2042’ and we’re going to get our hands on it on October 22, 2021.

The new Battlefield is being touted as “the most ambitious” entry in the series yet, built in the latest Frostbite engine, with 128-player maps available on the latest consoles and PC, while a host of new weapons, vehicles and gadgets are also being introduced - and yes, rumors of a robot dog were true.

And while Battlefield 2042 won’t have a campaign mode, or a rumored Battle Royale mode, players will have access to three “distinct, standout multiplayer experiences”. Want to know more? We attended a briefing on the new Battlefield recently, so read on for everything we found out about Battlefield 2042.

A near-future setting

Battlefield 2042 is set in a world that is on the brink of complete devastation. Food, energy and water shortages have led to the “greatest refugee crisis in human history”, following the failure of many of the world’s nations. Among these refugees are the “Non-Patriated” (also known as the No-Pats), made up of families, farmers, engineers and soldiers, who have been left without a nation to call their own.

The last two superpowers that remain are the United States and Russia, who are battling it out for control of the globe’s last remaining resources. In order to survive, Non-Pat Specialists join both sides so that, when the final bullet is fired, they have “a seat at the table”. Players will take on the role of one of these Non-Pat Specialists.

EA DICE has called Battlefield 2042 a “true evolution” of the Battlefield franchise.

All-Out Warfare

Those who were hoping for a Battlefield Battle Royale are going to be sorely disappointed. Battlefield 2042 will have three “distinct, standout multiplayer experiences” according to EA DICE, but Battle Royale isn’t one of them.

The first of these multiplayer experiences is All-Out War, which is described as the next-generation of the Conquest and Breakthrough modes we have seen in the series before. This mode features huge 128-player maps on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, while PS4 and Xbox One players will have 64-player versions of these maps, which have been scaled down for the last-gen consoles but are still larger than in previous entries. EA DICE has assured players “that gameplay, events and moments will all be felt for Battlefield players on whatever platform they play on”.

Conquest mode is the “classic all-out war experience” and will see players fighting over a massive space. According to EA DICE, this mode has a lot of varied pacing, with players choosing where to go and how to fight. EA DICE says that Conquest will feature moments with lots of players, making combat a bit chaotic, while other moments will be less chaotic and more personal.

Breakthrough, on the other hand, is a more guided experience. This mode sees one side attacking and the other defending, in an attempt to capture areas, and will see both sides coming head-to-head in massive clashes.

For those who aren’t comfortable fighting against real players, or want to get to grips with Battlefield before jumping into these matches, there is the ability to play this multiplayer experience against and with AI players. You’ll also be able to play with a mix of real-life and AI players. These AI players will reportedly scale based on a player’s skill.

All-Out War will launch with seven maps:

Kaleidoscope

Set in Sogdo, South Korea and sees you clashing to control a disinformation hub. This map features huge skyscrapers with multiple floors, canals outside with amphibious vehicles, a TV station, and ziplines allowing you to traverse across rooftops.

Manifest

Set in Branai Island, Singapore, players will fight for access to supply lines. This map features a massive container yard and automated cranes which pick up and move containers as you play. Players can also access ships that contain capture points. Combat in this map apparently gets “intense”.

Orbital

Set in Kourou, French Guiana, this map sees you battling over a rocket launch site as a “controversial space launch becomes a race against time”. This map sees a lot of action around the rocket launch and surrounding area, and the rocket can even take off - but apparently, it doesn’t always go as planned...

Discarded

Set in Alang, India, this map sees factions fighting to secure rogue nuclear assets. There are huge stranded ships dotted around this map, which were stranded due to the changing water levels, including one called ‘Colossus’ which hides a submarine inside.

Renewal (Image credit: EA DICE)

Renewal

Set in the Eastern Desert, Egypt, Renewal sees players fighting for a groundbreaking agriculture technology centre in the Egyptian Desert. This is a map of two halves: one side lush and green and the other desert wasteland.

Hourglass

Set in Doha, Qatar, Hourglass is a “city lost in time” and sees players fighting for a lost convoy. One of the larger maps, this map features a neon city, with skyscrapers that light up as massive sandstorms pass through, a stadium overrun by sand, and a huge highway intersection where the convoy has come to stop.

Breakaway

Set in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica, Breakaway is Battlefield 2042’s largest map at 5.9km2. This map sees players fighting over oil and gas reserves, and features exploding silos and distinct combat areas.

Due to the size of these maps, each is broken into distinct sectors, with multiple objectives within those sectors which are arranged in clusters. Clusters are areas where objects and objectives are focused in one space, such as a village, stadium or oil platform. These sectors change how you take control of areas, with securing a sector requiring completing all the objectives within that sector.

Other modes

As we’ve said above, in addition to All-Out War, Battlefield 2042 will feature two other multiplayer experiences. The second of these is Hazard Zone, an “all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise”. EA DICE has emphasized that this is not a battle royale mode, instead, it’s apparently a “modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare’s Conquest or Breakthrough modes”. We’re due to find out about this mode in the coming months.

The third multiplayer experience is set to be announced at EA Play on July 22. This experience is being developed by DICE LA and will be another completely new mode for the franchise. EA DICE has called this third experience “a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with”.

When asked about whether we'll see Rush mode return, EA DICE stressed that All-Out War is just one of Battlefield 2042's three multiplayer experiences. The developer also stated that it will share more on cross-play and cross-progression at a later date.

Leaning into sandbox

Battlefield 2042 is set to lean into the sandbox experience more than any other entry in the series. Maps have dynamic weather which will see players avoiding (or utilizing) the likes of tornadoes and sandstorms. In addition, Battlefield 2042 features destructible environments and terrain, ground deformation and levolution, while there will also be “smaller ways” to interact with the world including raising or lowering bollards and bridges to prevent vehicles passing.

Specialists and weapons

Players will take on the role of Specialists in Battlefield 2042, soldiers with their own unique Special Trait and Speciality, but with fully customizable loadouts - so you can use any weapon. Specialists have been inspired by the traditional four Battlefield classes: Recon, Support, Assault and Medic.

The new Battlefield will launch with 10 Specialists. So far, we know of four:

Wikus “Casper” Van Daele

Place of Birth: South Africa

Class: Recon

Specialty: OV-P Recon Drone

Trait: Movement Sensor

Webster MacKay

Place of Birth: Canada

Class: Assault

Specialty: Grappling Hook

Trait: Nimble

Maria Falck

Place of Birth: Germany

Class: Support

Specialty: S21 Syrette Pistol

Trait: Combat Surgeon

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky

Place of Birth: Russia

Class: Engineer

Specialty: SG-36 Sentry Gun

Trait: Sentry Operator

Specialists can change their weapon configuration on the go thanks to Battlefield 2042’s new ‘Plus System’ - which allows you to change your scope, undertype, barrel and ammo type on the move. Players will also have access to a wingsuit so they can glide off tall structures in maps.

Players will also get access to new weapons including an M5A3, K30 and AV9. In addition, vehicles will play a big role in this game, with players able to access tanks, fighter jets, helicopters and more - which can be requested at any time to any location. According to EA DICE, vehicles in Battlefield 2042 are a “platform for great team play”. Each vehicle seat has a vital role to play, so having more players in your vehicle makes it a more efficient weapon.

Live service and technical playtest

We already knew the new Battlefield would lean more into live service so it’s not surprising that EA DICE has announced Battlefield 2042 will have a battle pass for each season that will include a free and premium tier - though the premium tier will apparently only offer cosmetic items and never maps.

According to EA DICE, each season will push the world’s narrative forward and introduce new content. Battlefield 2042 is set to have four seasons in its first year - with four new Specialists to be introduced as well as new locations.

If you want to get your hands on Battlefield 2042 ahead of its October release then you’re in luck. EA DICE is set to host a technical playtest in July for those who have been identified as series veterans (US and Europe only). These players will be invited to play in a closed environment under NDA.

Following this, but before launch, those who have pre-ordered Battlefield 2042 will receive early access to an open beta.

Not long to wait

Battlefield 2042 will release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X on October 22, 2021. That means there’s not too long left until we get our hands on it, but it also means 2042 will be going head-to-head with the New Call of Duty, which is likely to launch in October or November of this year.

EA DICE will reveal more on Battlefield 2042 during its EA Play event on July 22, including information on the mysterious Hazard Mode. While a gameplay reveal is set to take place on June 13.