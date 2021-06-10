Battlefield 2042 and FIFA maker EA suffers huge data breach - here's all you need to know

Hackers have managed to gain access to the corporate network of gaming giant Electronic Arts (EA) and they have reportedly stolen 780GB of source code, SDKs and other proprietary tools from the company.

According to a new report from Vice, after the hackers broke into the company's network, they took to underground hacking forums where they posted messages detailing the kinds of data they were able to steal from EA.

In their forum posts, the hackers claimed they were able to obtain the source code for FIFA 21 and the code for the game's matchmaking server. They also allegedly acquired the source code and tools for EA's Frostbite engine that powers the Battlefield, FIFA, Madden and Need for Speed franchises among other games.

Apparently the hackers were also able to get their hands on proprietary EA frameworks and the company's software development kits (SDKs) used by its developers to make games.

Stolen data for sale

Instead of leaking the data they stole from EA online, the hackers responsible for the data breach are now trying to sell the files and tools they obtained from the company on illegal hacking forums where they could be used by other cybercriminals.

In a statement to TechRadar Pro, an EA spokesperson explained that the company does not expect any impact to its games or business as a result of the breach, saying:

“We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen. No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation.”

We'll likely find out more on how the hackers were able to gain access to EA's network once the company and law enforcement's investigation into the matter is complete.



Via Vice