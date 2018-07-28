Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch today's football online

Barcelona vs Spurs - where and when Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur will do battle in the massive Rose Bowl, which is set in Pasadena, California and used to be the home of LA Galaxy around the turn of the millennium. It takes place at 4am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 29) - so that's 8pm local time Saturday night or 11pm if you're on the East coast.

When Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur meet in the International Champions Cup, they will be a pair of teams in very different places. And we'll tell you how to live stream it from absolutely anywhere.

Even though Barcelona are the La Liga champions, they start the 2018/19 season without Andres Iniesta - their talisman of the last 16 years. Having brought in potential Brazlian stars Malcom and Arthur, Barcelona will be looking to build towards a much better Champions League campaign this season. For Spurs, it feels like the last few seasons of promise need to finally bear fruit if they want to keep hold of star striker Harry Kane and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

This is Barcelona's first game in the 2018 International Champions Cup pre-season tournament, while Spurs have notched up a 4-1 win against Roma.

Without any traditional broadcasters picking up the games, you've come to the right place to find out where to live stream Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur. Or head here for advice on watching all of the International Champions Cup football.

How to stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona live in the UK

The little-known subscription service Premier Sports has beaten all the other traditional UK broadcasters to the punch to grab the pre-season football action. You can subscribe for £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage, or £99 per year if you have Sky and like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports has an app as well, which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're actually out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Barcelona vs Spurs: US live stream

ESPN is the official US broadcaster of the International Champions Cup. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on ESPN either at home, online or on the network's app for tablets and smartphones. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service such as DirectTV or Sling - each of which has a free trial.

International Champions Cup 2018 format

18 teams, two weeks, a league format...you may have guessed that this isn't your regulation kind of football tournament.

Each team plays three matches with 3 points for a win in 90 minutes, 2 points for a win on penalties, 1 point for a loss on penalties and 0 points for a loss. Whoever has the most points when all the matches are completed is the International Champions Cup winner, with head-to-head being the tie breaker if the top teams are level on points.