Bag three months free with Surfshark's bargain Black Friday VPN deal

Unlike the big tech and homeware retailers, VPN providers aren't always hugely engaged with Black Friday deals. So, when we see one of the best services on the market drop a huge discount, we tend to pay attention.

Known as one of the most capable - yet affordable - VPNs available, Surfshark is a great buy even at full price. However, its current Black Friday VPN deal throws in an extra three months with the purchase of a two-year plan, which brings the monthly price down to effectively just $2.21 a month.

Compared to the competition this is an absolute steal, so if you fancy staying more anonymous online, unblocking streaming content, and generally shielding your online activity from snoops, this is one of the most affordable ways to do it.

We've had no word on the end date for this deal yet, but it's safe to say that it'll last through to Black Friday and Cyber Monday at the very least. More info below.

Image Surfshark | 27 months | $11.95 $2.21 per month

83% off - Rated as our top cheap VPN, Surfshark's ability is beyond its bargain price – and an extra three months free is the cherry on top. For less than $60 all in, you'll get two years and three months of excellent VPN cover, alongside plenty of features and great live chat support. View Deal

VPN deals: what you can do with a VPN

There are loooooads of VPN uses. Virtual Private Networks allow bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking its in a different location. Make sure to check out our Netflix VPN guide if your primary reason for a VPN is streaming, while they're also brilliant for letting you watch sport and shows that are only available overseas.

Some people will be more concerned about the fact VPNs help you browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technology that basically means you're browsing and activity will be anonymous. So if you're worried about your cyber security, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

Beyond that, they help get around blocked websites and apps in countries that ban them, assist in secure online banking and shopping (especially on public Wi-Fi) and have even been known to get around broadband bandwidth throttling and bag cheaper flights on comparison sites, too.