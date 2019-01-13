Australian Open 2019 live stream: how to watch the tennis online from anywhere

What better way to bring in the new year than to get that fit and healthy feeling with tennis? Yup, Grand Slam tennis is back for 2019 with the Australian Open from Melbourne. That means big prizes and fierce competition - and you can get an Australian Open live stream from absolutely anywhere that you are with this handy guide.

Australian Open 2019 tennis - where and when The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park in, you guessed it, Melbourne. It runs from Monday, January 14 to Sunday, January 27. Coverage will start at 11am AEDT everyday, that's midnight GMT, 7pm ET and 4pm ET.

The favorites to take away the silverware this year on the men's side of the draw are (as ever) Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, while Serena Williams is the woman to watch once again - the seven-time champion will want to let her tennis do the talking after that melt down in last season's US Open final.

This may also be the last time we see Brit Andy Murray in big tournament action, with injury threatening his career. But the pros should be well catered for Down Under, with Australian Open Director Craig Tiley saying: "The players will see huge changes onsite in January, with what we believe are the best player facilities in world sport.

"We have a new ‘Player Pod’ – a massive new four-storey structure beside Rod Laver Arena – and we can’t wait to unveil it in 2019. Everything from new locker rooms, restaurants and lounges, medical, treatment and training facilities have been designed with the players’ comfort and convenience in mind."

Here's how you can live stream all the Australian Open 2019 tennis action from wherever you are in the world.

How to live stream Australian Open tennis for FREE in Australia

Channel Nine has secured the rights to broadcast all the action from the Australian Open for 2019 - a change from the norm, as Seven has had it up until now. So for those with access to the channel it's as easy as switching on the TV or using the app to enjoy all the action.

There's also the option of using a VPN if you're away from home and still want to catch that Australian Open coverage. There are more details on how to do that immediately below.

Live stream the Australian Open tennis 2019 from anywhere in the world

For watching options in the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

How to watch the Australian Open 2019: US live stream

For US residents, the Australian Open action will be broadcast by ESPN. That means those with access can enjoy it on TV as part of their usual subscription package.

Don't already have ESPN or are a cable cutter that still wants to watch the Grand Slam tennis action? Then you have the option to go for ESPN+ instead for a mere $4.99 per month. So that gets you all of the best action from Melbourne, including the finals. As well as watching on your laptop or desktop computer, supported devices include Fire TV, PS4, Roku, Xbox One, Apple TV and Chromecast, with apps for Android and iOS as well.

What's more, ESPN+ also has a FREE 7-day trial option. So if you're only interested in the all-important second-week action, you could always just wait until next Monday and then sign up to live stream absolutely free of charge.

How to live stream Australian Open tennis in the UK

This year UK residents will be able to catch the Australian Open action via Eurosport which has secured the broadcasting rights to the tennis Grand Slam event. That means you'll need to have a subscription to enjoy everything from your TV. This can be attained via Sky, Virgin Media, TVPlayer and the Eurosport app to name but a few options. It costs £9.99 per month, or £4.99 if you commit to a whole year.

Alternatively, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription (or fancy getting one), then it has an offer where you can get six months of Eurosport for just 1p per month. Outstanding value if you're a big tennis fan, as the service also has the rights to show the French Open later in the year. Plus, if you haven't used it before, you can get a 30-day FREE trial to Prime Video, too!

Not in the UK this fortnight? Then don't panic, as downloading and installing a VPN as described above will let you watch via the above services as if you were back in blighty.

The best way to stream the Australian Open 2019 in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2019 Australian Open is no exception. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service.

The best way to stream the Australian Open in New Zealand

In New Zealand you're going to be able to catch all the action on Sky NZ, although this is obviously a paid-for service. It includes access on mobile and tablets via the Sky Go app.

If you want to catch it but are out of New Zealand over the fortnight, you can use a VPN to access the tennis coverage.

