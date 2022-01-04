Australia vs England live stream: how to watch Ashes 4th Test from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The Ashes may have already been officially retained by the rampant Aussies, but there's still the business of two Test matches to be played and a whole lot of pride at stake for the visitors. Whether you're rooting for a whitewash or a spirited comeback, you can follow our guide on how to get an Ashes 4th Test live stream and watch England vs Australia from wherever you are in the world.

There will be plenty of soul searching and recriminations in the England camp, but in Sydney there's plenty of scope for eleven men to show their worth. After an astonishing year with the bat, Joe Root will at least want to carry on that form into 2022, and for the likes of Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed, there's a golden opportunity to cement a place in the red-ball team with a better performance here at the SCG.

Things could scarcely have gone better for Australia so far. Everything that they and new captain Pat Cummins do seems to turn to gold. Even without injured paceman Joh Hazelwood, the deputies have stepped up and delivered - none more so than the brilliant Scott Boland, who devastated the English batters with seven wickets and three catches on a dream debut.

There have only ever been three five-victory clean sweeps in Ashes history, but all of them went in Australia's favour and two of those came this millennium. Unless England improve dramatically, another whitewash looks like a very real possibility.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Australia vs England live stream and how to watch the Ashes 4th Test online from anywhere. Fans in Australia can watch the Ashes for free on Channel 7 (an online Ashes live stream is available on Kayo Sports - you can watch for free with a 14-day Kayo Sports trial).

How to watch the Ashes FREE: live stream 4th Test in Australia

Foxtel Go Down Under, cricket fans can live stream every match of every Ashes Test on Kayo Sports. This ad-free Ashes coverage is available through Fox Cricket, and can be streamed on your laptop or mobile wherever you are using the Foxtel Go app or the great-value streaming service Kayo Sports. If you do like the idea of giving it a go, Kayo's plans come with a FREE 14-day trial. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home to tap into your domestic coverage. If you happen to have access to a TV throughout the series, though, then you won't have to pay a penny because Channel 7 will televise the Ashes for free. Do be aware, though, that there is no Ashes coverage on the 7Plus streaming service. Play gets underway at 10.30am AEDT on all five days of the 4th Ashes Test, with coverage starting an hour in advance.

How to watch Australia vs England: live stream Ashes in the UK

BT Sport Dare to keep watching? You can catch the Ashes via BT Sport, but be warned that most of the action from the 4th Test is set to take place in the early hours of the morning. Play begins at 11.30pm GMT on all five days - starting late on Tuesday night - and BT's coverage starts an hour earlier. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the Ashes on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Ashes 2021-22 from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming Ashes cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream Ashes cricket from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Kayo Sports for Aussies and BT Sport for UK cricket fans

How to live stream 2021-22 Ashes in New Zealand

Sky Sport Sky Sport is the place to watch the Ashes in New Zealand, with play getting underway at 12.30pm NZDT on each afternoon of the Australia vs England 4th Test. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else, meanwhile, can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Ashes live stream: how to watch Australia vs England Test cricket in India

Sony Six In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Ashes, and play gets underway at 5am IST on each day of the Australia vs England 4th Test. Sony Six will telecast the action with English commentary, Sony Ten 3 will offer matches with Hindi commentary, while Sony Ten 4 will broadcast in regional languages. If you prefer to live stream the Ashes on the go, you can do so with Sony Liv, but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the Ashes live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile app. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Australia vs England live stream: where to watch Ashes cricket in the US (and Canada)

Willow TV In the US, play gets underway at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT each day of the Australia vs England 4th Test, continuing into the evening. The first day commences on Tuesday for those Stateside. The Ashes are being shown by dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV, which is available from a number of cable providers in the US and Canada. Willow TV subscribers can also use their cable provider’s login details on willow.tv to stream the Ashes right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS. A better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently try it for 3-days with a free trial.

