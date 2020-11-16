ASUS and AMD's latest HPC breakthrough HPC could be great news for web hosting

ASUS has partnered with AMD to bring a new server to the web hosting and high-performance computing (HPC) markets. The RS620SA-E10-RS12 is the first 2U6N high-density server to focus on extreme computing density while boasting a 2U form factor.

The new server also comes with impressive green credentials. It is equipped with ASUS’ own Thermal Radar 2.0 technology to deliver lower fan power consumption and also the ASUS Power Balancer to improve energy efficiency and cost-performance optimization.

In addition, the RS620SA-E10-RS12 also received the highest ranking from the SPEC Power suite of benchmarks for energy efficiency.

Host with the most

Although the server market is highly congested, ASUS will be hoping to offer something new to several business sectors. In the web hosting space, the RS620SA-E10-RS12 may be able to attract customers with its six-node architecture design, which is ideal for content delivery network applications that need improved page load times, reduced bandwidth costs and more efficient network-resource utilization.

Similarly, ASUS will be hoping that the RS620SA-E10-RS12 can appeal to the HPC market. The server supports a low-profile GPU like the NVIDIA T4, which could be used to accelerate a range of AI inferencing workloads. High-speed transfers are also enabled through full PCIe 4.0 support.

Performance, form and flexibility are all key considerations for businesses when they are deciding which servers to include in their data center environments. Increasingly, environmental considerations are also important. ASUS will be hoping that the RS620SA-E10-RS12 appeals on all fronts.

“Transform your data center TCO [total cost of ownership] with the world's first six-node high-density server powered by AMD EPYC 7002 processors,” the ASUS website explains.

“With an innovative design that fits six nodes in a 2U chassis, RS620SA-E10-RS12 accommodates the highest 280W TDP CPUs, PCIe 4.0 and OCP 3.0 expansions to satisfy the increasing demands for efficiency, density and TCO-optimization for data centers, web servers, virtualization, cloud and hyperscale environments.”