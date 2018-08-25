Arsenal vs West Ham live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Arsenal vs West Ham United - where and when Arsenal vs West Ham takes place on Saturday, August 25 at The Emirates Stadium in North London. Kick off is at 3pm BST, which is 10am ET, 7am PT and midnight AET.

Arsenal and West Ham are both after their first points of the season under new managers, and you can live stream this crucial contest wherever you are in the world (even the UK!) by following the live stream instructions right here.

The fixture list hasn't been kind to new Arsenal boss Unai Emery and the Gunners failed to take a point from either of their first two games against Man City and Chelsea. This has added some pressure to Saturday's meeting with West Ham, and Emery will hope one of his expensive front men – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette – can find the goal trail and put West Ham to the sword.

West Ham's defeat at Liverpool on day one had an inevitable feel, but their home loss to Bournemouth last week was more worrying. Jack Wilshere has a point to prove against his old club but will need his midfield partnership with Mark Noble to bear more fruit this week if the Hammers are to have a fighting chance at The Emirates.

Arsenal vs West Ham, Emery vs Pellegrini. Who will be feeling the heat on Saturday evening? You can grab a live stream by following one of the options below to find out, and we've also got our Premier League watching guide to help you out with the rest of your live stream needs this EPL season.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

How to stream Arsenal vs West Ham United live in the UK

This is a three o'clock kick off, so that means you can't watch Arsenal vs West Ham, right? Well, not quite...

Outside of the UK, there is a live stream of every single Premier League game somewhere in the world. For example, NBC in the US and Optus Sport in Australia have both got the rights to show every single of the 380 Premier League matches.

Downloading and installing a VPN is the easy bit, as is relocating your computer, mobile or TV streamer's IP address to the location where the broadcast is being held. But you'll still need to subscribe the service showing the game, and that may require having a credit card from that country. But for the amount of extra Premier League action you'll get, it may just be worth it.

How to watch the Gunners vs the Hammers: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and both NBCSN and Universo will be showing Arsenal vs West Ham live. Kick-off is 10am ET and 7am PT so you can get your EPL fix over breakfast. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: Canada live stream

TSN is the channel showing Arsenal vs West Ham in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 10am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of Arsenal vs West Ham. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Kick-off for this one is at midnight AET down under.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Arsenal vs West Ham live from 2am – if you're awake. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Arsenal vs West Ham in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. This London derby kicks off at 7.30pm in New Delhi. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

