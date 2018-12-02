Arsenal vs Spurs live stream: how to watch today's Premier League North London derby online

First, a quick quiz question...which football player has the most North London derby goals in Premier League history? Tricky one, eh? Well it's a much easier task to get an Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream - just follow the advice in this handy guide.

Arsenal vs Spurs live stream - where and when North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, December 2. Kick off is at 2.05pm GMT, which is 9.05am ET, 6.05am PT, and 1.05am Monday morning AEDT.

We're just not sure how to call this match. The home side has been a little patchy of late, narrowly sneaking a win against Bournemouth last weekend to end a run of three straight draws. There's no doubt that Unai Emery has injected a new verve into the Gunners, getting the best out of the likes of Alex Iwobi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But when Arsenal do win, it tends to be quite ugly, and there'll be no rumour for error today.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League form, on the other hand, has been teriffic. And they capped it off with an impressive victory over Chelsea last Saturday. A hard-earned Champions League win against Inter Milan in the week will put a spring in their step, too, as they try and get their first win at the Emirates in eight years. And Harry Kane is just one goal away from equalling Emmanuel Adebayor's North London derby Premier league goal scoring record (ah, of course! Adebayor).

Keep reading to discover all the details you need in order to live stream Arsenal vs Spurs - regardless of where in the world you are. And to find out how to watch every single league game this season, you should also take a look at our guide on how to live stream Premier League football.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream - and we're not talking about some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit, either. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 15 months for the price of 12. 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for Christmas...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Arsenal vs Spurs live in the UK

Arsenal vs Spurs (kick-off 2.05pm GMT) makes up the middle part of a derby day sandwich on Sky Sports, with Chelsea vs Fulham beforehand and the Merseyside derby afterwards. Subscribers who may be out and about during the match can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. NOW also has a special offer on at the moment...9 months for just £179, saving you £120. Out the country but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch Arsenal and Spurs: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off for this game is at 9.05am ET or 6.05am PT. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch North London derby: live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is the channel showing the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur clash in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 9.05am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Arsenal vs Spurs: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of the North London derby. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. The action will get underway at the slightly punishing hour of 1.05am AET on Monday morning.

How to watch the Gunners vs Spurs: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch the Premier League football live in the early hours of Monday morning if you're something of a night owl. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 7.35pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

