Arsenal vs Man City live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Arsenal vs Man City - where and when Champions Manchester City begin their title defence at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, August 12. Kick off is at 4pm BST, which is 11am ET, 8am PT, and 1am Sunday AET.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City machine will begin its title defence at the Emirates, where Arsenal will be kicking off a new era post-Arsene Wenger. This should be a cracker so we're making sure you can live stream the match wherever you are in the world.

City made light work of the Premier League last season and with Riyad Mahrez arriving from Leicester to bolster the champions' attacking options, Pep's side look formidable. A standout performer in City's Community Shield triumph against Chelsea was young Englishman Phil Foden, so it will be interesting to see if the 18-year-old is given another start in North London.

You wouldn't envy the task facing Unai Emery in his first match as Arsenal manager, but the Gunners have recruited the likes of Stephan Lichsteiner and Lucas Torreira to strengthen the squad. If Emery decides to pair Lacazette and Aubameyang in attack, City will have to deal with a potent threat in the final third.

This could be the game that really sets the new season alight, so scroll down to see how you can watch Arsenal vs Man City via a live stream. Also, don't miss our watching guide to the new Premier League season, taking care of that stream wherever in the world you may find yourself.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Arsenal vs Manchester City live in the UK

Sky Sports is the channel showing Arsenal vs Man City on Sunday. Kick-off is at 4pm BST and subscribers who may be out and about during the match can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. Out the country but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off for this game is at 11am ET or 8am PT, live on NBC SN and Telemundo. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: Canada live stream

TSN is the channel showing Arsenal vs Man City in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 11am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of this one. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. The action will get underway at the slightly punishing hour of 1am AET on Sunday morning.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live from 3am Monday morning if you're something of a night owl. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Man City in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and Arsenal vs Man City kicks off at 8.30pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!