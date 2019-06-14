Argentina vs England live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

England opened their World Cup campaign with a welcome 2-1 win over Scotland. For most of the game they were dominant, but questions will be asked as to how they allowed their neighbourly rivals to get back into the game in the later stages.

Argentina will have their tales up after earning a hard-fought goalless draw against fancied Japan in their first Group D match, earning the South Americans their first ever point in a World Cup.

How will the two teams fair today, in this, their second Women's World Cup 2019 Group D match? Read on to find out how you can catch an Argentina v England live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below.

Live stream Argentina vs England - where and when Today's match takes place at the 225,181-capacity Stade Océane in Le Harve, in the Normandy region of northwestern France. Kick-off is at 9pm CET, meaning a 8pm BST start for viewers in Scotland looking to cheer on their side. That's a late night start of 6am AEST for those watching down under, and 4pm ET, 1pm PT for those in the US.

England will have to make do without Barcelona star Toni Duggan who is ruled out with a thigh injury, but Demi Stokes should be back in contention after the Manchester City left back started on the bench against Scotland.

The omens look good for England, with the Lionesses winning their only previous Women's World Cup encounter with Argentina 6-1 during the 2007 group stages in China.

Argentina have meanwhile lost their three previous matches against European opposition at the Women's World Cup, with a worrying combined aggregate score of 2-23, shipping an at least six goals in each match.

Will today's match be another drubbing, or can Argentina keep another clean sheet? Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Argentina vs England wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to stream today's match in the UK

The good news for those looking to watch the Lionesses take on Argentina in the UK is that today's match and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup are to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's match will be live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7.30pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

Live stream Argentina vs England in the US

Fox Sports have the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo have them for Spain will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 4pm ET and 1pm PT.

How to watch Argentina vs England: live stream in Australia

While all matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), will be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't. If you're looking to tune to Argentina vs England in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a late start as kick off is at 6am AEST. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada live stream

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch an Argentina vs England live stream in New Zealand