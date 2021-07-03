Trending

Argentina vs Ecuador live stream: how to watch Copa America quarter-final for free and from anywhere

Can Messi and co move one step closer to ending their trophy drought?

The increasingly impressive Argentina will be looking to continue their good from as they head into the 2021 Copa America's knockout stages with this quarter-final clash in Goiânia today. Follow our guide to watch an Argentina vs Ecuador live stream and follow the Copa America 2021 knockout game from anywhere - including free ways to watch.

Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2021 live stream

Date: Saturday, July 3

Kick-off time: 10pm BRT / 2am BST (Sun) / 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Venue: Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiânia, Brazil

Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

Global live streams: Fox Sports via Sling TV / FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Univision (CAN) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Argentina clinched top spot in Group A on Monday by thrashing Bolivia 4-1. The match saw Lionel Messi celebrate winning a record 148th international cap for his country by setting up the opening goal before bagging a brace of his own.

Ecuador, meanwhile come into this last-eight showdown having finished fourth in Group B. While yet to win a game in the tournament, Gustavo Alfaro's men battled to a 1-1 draw against tournament favorites Brazil on Sunday to earn them a spot in the quarter-finals.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Argentina vs Ecuador live stream and watch the quarter-final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE. 

Free Copa America live streams

What a time to be alive for football fans the world over. As well as being able to live stream Euro 2020 matches, you can also tune in to watch every match of the Copa America 2021 without paying a penny. 

As with all games during the tournament, the BBC will be airing this Argentina vs Ecuador clash. Some are also being shown on free-to-air channels across South America. Just check your local listings for specific game coverage details. 

UK - BBC and BBC iPlayer

Argentina - Televisión Pública

Brazil - SBT

Chile - Canal 13

Peru - América Televisión

How to live stream Argentina vs Ecuador from outside your country

We've outlined all the ways you can watch Argentina vs Ecuador online around the world down below. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are. 

Use a VPN to live stream Copa America 2021 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.  

Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

Copa America live stream Argentina vs Ecuador free 2021

How to watch a FREE Argentina vs Ecuador live stream online in the UK

Footy fans based in the UK hoping to see another Messi masterclass can watch Argentina vs Ecuador FREE online, along with every single game of Copa America 2021! You can tune in on your TV via the Red Button. 

If you're not in front of a TV, you can live stream Argentina vs Ecuador on BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK.

Prepare for a late one though, as Argentina vs Ecuador kicks off at 2am BST on Saturday night / Sunday morning.

Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal. 

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador: live stream Copa America 2021 in the US

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to Argentina vs Ecuador on Fox Sports, which is showing all of the Copa America action. Kick-off is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also watch Argentina vs Ecuador on Fox Sports' streaming platform.

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador without cable

Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most soccer fans' needs, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports. 

Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10.

Another great option is fuboTV, an even more comprehensive streamer that also offers Fox Sports channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

Spanish-language coverage of Argentina vs Ecuador is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to watch Argentina vs Ecuador Down Under, which kicks off at 11am AEST on Sunday morning.

The channel is showing all of the Copa America (and Euro 2020) action, and Optus' coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. 

You can sign up to Optus Sport on the service's website here.

And if you're not in Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account. 

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador: live stream Copa America 2021 soccer in Canada

Spanish-language cable channel Univision is showing Argentina vs Ecuador and all the rest of the Copa America action in Canada. 

The game kicks off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with Univision's coverage getting underway at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT.

How to watch Copa America 2021 online in New Zealand

Soccer fans in New Zealand can watch this massive Copa America 2021 match unfold on premium streaming service Spark Sport, with Argentina vs Ecuador set to kick off at 1pm NZST on Sunday afternoon.

However, because Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial to new users, you can tune in for FREE!

After that, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes loads of Black Caps cricket action, as well as NBA basketball, F1 racing, and MotoGP.

Kevin Lynch

