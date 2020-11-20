Apple's new MacBooks and next-gen gaming: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 39

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guest is Matt Hanson, Senior Computing Editor at TechRadar, who joins us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 39: Apple's M1 chip, AMD Radeon RX6800 XT, and Able Gamers

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: which tech product do you want to see sold off to another brand?

Tune in this week to hear our thoughts on Apple's new M1 chip, AMD's new graphics cards and the Wahoo Watch. We also discuss the Samsung Galaxy 21 FE and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... you should wait until next year to buy an Xbox Series X. You'll have to tune in to find out what we thought.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.