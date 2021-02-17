Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini repairs are set to get better - here’s how

Apple has confirmed it will introduce a new way of fixing hardware issues with its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini devices. This new solution will mean you no longer require a full unit replacement for certain issues, and it allows Apple to repair your existing phone when it’s damage that would usually require a brand new phone.

The company informed Apple Authorized Service Providers that it will be rolling out same-unit repairs starting on February 23. Currently, only iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini devices will be eligible for the service so iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models are currently exempt.

Detailed by MacRumors, the new same-unit repair method will cover devices that can no longer be powered on, or suffer issues with the iPhone 12’s logic board, Face ID functionality, or damage to the interior of the device like cracked rear glass. At the moment, these issues require a whole new device to be provided rather than repair providers just fixing your existing phone.

Authorized Service Providers will be provided with a new iPhone Rear System part to make this possible, and this contains all the essentials for same-unit repairs. The part will contain the aforementioned problematic components - such as the logic board - without the front display and rear camera.

This should allow repairs to be done to the original device, and that means it won’t be necessary to replace the whole device like it has been in the past. Apple noted that this does mean that the display and rear camera cannot have any existing damage before a repair can take place, as these aren't included in the replacement.

The same-unit repair method will be available in all countries that currently sell the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, with Apple adding that it will contribute to the company’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint worldwide.

A repair to your existing phone will be a positive thing for the environment too, while you’ll still be able to get the issues you need to be fixed carried out by an expert in repairing iPhones.