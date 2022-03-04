Apple working on Mac Studio, a Mac Mini and Mac Pro hybrid

Audio player loading…

Apple appears to be developing a new workstation called the Mac Studio, which is reportedly a cross between the Mac Mini and Mac Pro.

There are two versions of the Mac Studio in development, according to the report from 9to5Mac. The first will feature the M1 Max chip (also in last year’s 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models) while the second will use an Apple silicon chip variant that’s more powerful than the M1 Max.

The internal codename of the Mac Studio is allegedly J375 and will be aimed at the professional market. Supporting the claim is the fact that it matches the Apple Studio Display, which is also rumored to be in development. If so, Apple will likely market them together for professional work.

This hasn’t been the first mention of the Mac Studio either. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously stated that Apple was working on a smaller Mac Pro which would include an Apple silicon chip with 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores.

As with all things Apple, none of this has been confirmed. Apple will be hosting its March event next week where we expect to see the tech giant reveal new Mac devices, but it’s not likely that a Mac Pro device of any kind will make an appearance. WWDC is a much more likely showcase for professional equipment, and since that is right around the corner, we may see the Mac Studio sooner rather than later.

Via Mac Rumors