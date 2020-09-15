Apple Watch SE release date, price, news and features

The Apple Watch SE is official, billed as an 'affordable' option as it arrives alongside the pricier Apple Watch 6. Prices will start at $279 (about £220 / AU$380) for the GPS-only version, and $329 (about £250 / AU$450) for the cellular edition. It's available to pre-order now, and will begin shipping on September 18.

The Apple Watch SE runs watchOS 7, and Apple promises that it will be up to twice as fast as the Apple Watch 3, which still retails for about $200.

Apple suggests that it will be a particularly good choice for kids, who wouldn't need the full suite of more advanced features offered by a flagship smartwatch. With Family Setup, parents can optimize the watch to suit their child's needs, helping them stay active and providing access to Emergency SOS, but not offering too many distractions.

“Apple Watch SE combines elements of the Series 6 design with the most essential features of Apple Watch, all at a more affordable price,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “We’re excited to offer another great option to help customers stay connected, be more active, and keep an eye on their health.”

Cut to the chase

Apple Watch SE design and display

The Apple Watch SE follows the design of the main Apple Watch line, with a Retina display with thin bezels and curved corners. With watchOS 7, users will get a range of new watch faces optimized for the screen.

The Watch SE is operated using a Digital Crown with haptic feedback that provides a 'mechanical' feel when rotated, with incremental clicks.

It will be compatible with all the new bands launched alongside the Apple Watch 6, including the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop, which have no buckles or other fasteners.

Apple Watch SE specs and features

The Apple Watch SE runs watchOS 7, giving users access to many of the same software features as the Apple Watch 6.

The new device will be available in both GPS-only and cellular versions, and Apple promises that it will be twice as fast as the Apple Watch 3.

It will feature the same accelerometer, gyroscope and always-on altimeter as the Apple Watch 6, plus the latest motion sensors and microphone. The updated altimeter will keep tracking all day, and will show differences in height as small as one foot. This data can be shown on the watch face, or as a workout metric.

With Emergency SOS, the watch can make international calls to emergency services, regardless of whether it was bought or whether the cellular plan was activated.

Apple Watch SE fitness

The Apple Watch SE won't feature the ECG or new SpO2 sensors of the Apple Watch 6, and will instead include a more basic set of health and fitness tools.

Like all Apple Watches, it will offer workout tracking and all-day activity monitoring, with three Activity Rings to clear each day: Move, Exercise, and Stand.

There are dozens of workout tracking options to choose from, and the watch can pair with compatible gym equipment for more accurate tracking. It's water resistant to 50 meters too, making it suitable for swimming, and can tracks splits in the pool or map your route if you're swimming in open water.

The Apple Watch SE also offers fall-detection, which uses the accelerometer and gyroscope to determine the trajectory of your wrist and the impact acceleration. After a hard fall, the Watch SE can send you an alert or call emergency services. If it doesn't detect movement for a minute after the fall, it will call emergency services automatically and play an audio message giving your location.

The Apple Watch SE features Apple's Noise app as well, which uses the watch's improved microphone to warn you if your environment is too loud. There will be sleep tracking and automatic handwashing detection as well to round out the feature set.

When you buy the Apple Watch SE, you'll get a three-month subscription to Apple Fitness Plus thrown in free.