Apple tempts free iCloud users with one-month free trials of upgraded tiers

Apple really wants more people to start ponying up for more iCloud storage, as the company is now offering one-month free trials of all upgraded storage tiers.

First spotted by an AppleInsider reader , the offer appears whenever a free iCloud user (which puts up a paltry 5GB for consumers and 200GB for school-issued devices ) attempts to manage their iCloud storage. This offer doesn’t appear to be valid for existing subscribers.

Naturally, it will be up to the user to cancel whatever tier they’ve upgraded to for free before the month is out, otherwise the credit card or bank account tied to their Apple ID will be charged the normal amount.

To recap, that’s $0.99 (£0.79, AU$1.49) a month for 50GB of storage, $2.99 (£2.49, AU$4.49) for 200GB monthly and $9.99 (£6.99, $14.99) every month for 2TB of online storage.

So, since we know it will be hard to resist free cloud storage, just take some advice: make sure you have some place else to store whatever you’re throwing into Apple’s cloud servers. That way, should you want out, you don’t have to delete thousands of those precious selfies.