Apple lags behind the U.S. laptop market share’s top dogs, HP and Dell

Apple’s market share may have grown over the past decade, but it’s still trailing behind both HP and Dell as the third most popular laptop brand in the U.S., according to a brand new survey.

As of October 2021, Apple has a market share of 24%, compared with the overwhelming shares from the number one performer HP at 35% and the second-ranked Dell with 27%, according to recent data from a Statista Global Consumer Survey.

That same study also revealed the fourth highest-ranked brand to be Acer at 13%, with number five being Lenovo at 12%. Samsung is the lowest-ranked brand at only 7%. The data covers U.S. households and was conducted between Jul 2020-Sep 2021. 4,792 U.S. respondents between the ages of 18-64 years were surveyed.

Analysis: Why is Apple third?

Apple netting third place is actually quite impressive, representing its steady growth in the laptop market. Its laptops are considered to be well-made and it has the edge in designing its own hardware and software, ensuring that its OS is always optimized for its products. Not to mention that out of any other brand, Apple is best known for its excellent customer service and seamless user experience.

However, there are several factors involved as to why Apple still trails behind HP. The biggest ones are affordable pricing, catering to multiple household markets, and innovation, which are all factors where Apple still lags behind.

The HP brand is well known for its sleek designs and keyboard, as well as offering a wide variety of laptops that fit with both casual and professional use, all while remaining more affordable than Apple’s far more expensive products. The company is especially appealing to gamers, which make up 35% of the global population, as its gaming laptops are considered well designed with excellent performance.

Via Finbold