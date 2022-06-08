Apple has a whole new way for developers to build great apps

Audio player loading…

Apple has announced the general availability of Xcode Cloud, a continuous integration and delivery service (CI/CD) for developers.

The app allows developers to bring together cloud-based tools, run automated tests in parallel, deliver apps to testers, as well as to view and manage user feedback.

The solution was first announced at last year’s WWDC in June 2021, and it has seen a gradual rollout since then.

How much does it cost?

The cheapest tier will be available from $14.99 until December 2023 and will give users 25 hours per month.

It only gets more expensive from there, 100 hours will sting you $44.99 per month, 250 hours will cost you $99.99 per month, while 1,000 hours costs $399.99 per month.

Xcode is fully integrated with TestFlight, a freeware service that allows for over-the-air installation and testing of mobile applications, which allows developers to feedback before releasing their apps on the App Store.

Apple also said that the new version of Xcode builds up to 25% faster than its previous iteration, and its app footprint is 30% smaller.

The latest version of Xcode also includes multi-platform compile options for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS in SwiftUI.

Xcode is not the only CI/CD solution available to developers working with Macs, other potential solutions include Semaphore and Codemagic.

The widespread Xcode roll-out was just one of many announcements made at WWDC 2022.

The new Apple MacBook Air, the latest refresh of one of the most acclaimed laptops ever made, was announced during the company's WWDC 2022 event on Monday.

Interested in downloading Xcode? It's available on the Mac App Store if you head here.