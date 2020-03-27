Apple Final Cut Pro X is free for 90 days – here's how to get it

Apple has extended the free trial for Final Cut Pro X from 30 days to 90 days. This should come as a real boon for creatives who are feeling the pressure of reduced budgets during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as students who would normally struggle to afford premium video editing software.

To get it, simply enter your name, email address and country on Apple's sign-up page, then click 'Download free trial'.

While Apple's website doesn't yet mention it, the company has said it's also planning to offer a 90-day trial of its audio editing suite Logic Pro X. There has never been an opportunity to test Logic Pro X free before, so this will be welcome news to anyone who's considered investing, but has been hesitant to commit without trying it beforehand.

Final Cut Pro X usually retails at $299 / £299 / AU$499.99, while Logic Pro X costs $199 / £199 / AU$319.99, and the newly extended free trials will be available to users worldwide. Apple hasn't said exactly how long the deal will last, so move fast to get it while you can.

Other freebies for creatives

Apple isn't the only company extending a helping hand to creatives at this tough time. Professional Photographers of America (PPA) has made over 1,000 online photography courses available free for two weeks.

Simply register for a free account on the PPA's website, and you'll be able to take your pick from everything from advanced Lightroom tutorials to beginners' guides on using a flash.