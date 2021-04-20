Apple AirTags release date, price, news and features

Apple AirTags have finally been revealed during the Apple Event in April, and they're here: a Tile-like tracker you can attach to anything and find using the network of Apple devices that exist in the world.

So what are AirTags? The pitch is that you clip one of these things to an item you don’t want to lose, and you’ll then be able to track it from an Apple device. While we originally heard only say that they'll work through iPhones, Apple revealed they work with every device in Apple’s ecosystem.

We'd heard about the AirTags for years, through rumors and evidence via code snippets from iOS 13 and iOS 14 suggesting a new device would be coming. We didn't hear anything about the Apple AirTags at WWDC 2020 , the iPhone 12 unveiling, or Apple's One More Thing launch event for Macs on November 10, and the end of 2020 arrived with no AirTags debut.

But finally, AirTags are here as accessories to track your items using the Find My network of iPhones and other Apple devices.

Here's everything to know about the Apple AirTags.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Location trackers to help you keep track of personal items

Location trackers to help you keep track of personal items When is it out? April 30

April 30 How much will it cost? $29 for one, $99 for a four-pack

The Apple AirTags debuted at Apple's spring event on April 20, 2021, with preorders starting April 23 with sales starting April 30.

AirTags start at $29 (around £20 / AU$37) for one or $99 (around £70 / AU$128) for a four-pack.

Given their similarity to Tile, we could compare those prices: the standard Tile Mate costs $25 / £20 / AU$40, although we're not surprised the Apple version costs a bit more, as usual for the brand’s products.

AirTags are round accessories about the size of a quarter – you'll have to slip them into an attachment strap (a fob, really) to attach them to anything, though you can also just slip them into a pocket of a purse or bag you want to track.

The AirTags harness the same network of Apple devices – yours and those of strangers – that Apple already uses for the Find My app.

But the AirTags specifically use the U1 chip in newer Apple devices like the iPhone 12 range in a feature called Precision Finding for even more refined tracking – those devices use their own accelerometer, camera, and gyroscope to direct you to your AirTag-attached object.

(Image credit: Apple)

You can either get AirTags with the default Apple logo or get a custom symbol or emoji on your AirTag.