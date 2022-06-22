Apple AirTag 2: what we want to see

Audio player loading…

The AirTag might not seem like it’s crying out for a successor – after all, it only landed back in 2021, and there’s only so much an item tracker like this can do. So it hardly needs yearly updates, yet Apple might be planning an AirTag 2.

A reputable analyst has suggested as much – and we’ll get more into the details of that below. This article will also be used to house any additional news and rumors about the AirTag 2 once we hear anything more.

But for now, as well as the small amount of information we’ve heard so far, we’ve included a wish list of things that we want from an AirTag 2, to make it worth buying.

Right now we don’t even know if there will be an AirTag 2, but according to Ming-Chi Kuo – an analyst with a great track record for Apple information – the company might develop an AirTag 2 if shipments of the current AirTag continue to grow.

Kuo’s exact phrasing is that they “believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation” under those circumstances, so it sounds like this might just be an opinion rather than any inside information, and also like development might not actually have started yet.

So we wouldn’t count on seeing an AirTag 2 at all, and if we do it probably won’t arrive before 2023 at the absolute earliest.

There’s no news on what the Apple AirTag 2 might cost, but for reference the original AirTag retails for $29 / £29 / AU$45 if you buy one, or $99 / £99 / AU$149 if you buy a pack of four. We’d think the AirTag 2 would probably have a similar price, but it might not depending on what upgrades it has.

News and leaks

Other than a vague suggestion that Apple might make an AirTag 2, there’s no news at all about it yet. We’ll fill out this section as soon as that changes.

What we want to see

The AirTag arrived fully formed, so there’s not a huge amount of room for improvement, but there are a few things that Apple could do with an AirTag 2, such as the following.

1. Android support

This is Apple we’re talking about, so it’s no surprise that AirTag doesn’t work with Android, but it would be a far more desirable and popular device if it did.

Obviously, that would open it up to Android users, of which there are far more globally than iPhone users. But it would also make it more appealing to those who own an iPhone now, but who don’t necessarily plan to always do so.

And AirTag isn’t the sort of thing that would convince someone to switch to iPhone for, so there’s really no obvious reason to lock out Android. So while we’d be incredibly surprised if AirTag 2 did support Android, we really hope it does.

2. A more durable design

The AirTag is easy to scuff (Image credit: TechRadar)

While we don’t feel the AirTag is overly fragile, our review noted that it did become easily scuffed in just a few days of use, so for the AirTag 2 we’d like a design that’s easier to keep pristine.

Given the nature of the AirTag that might be tricky, particularly if you’re attaching it to a bag, or some other thing where it’s exposed to the outside world, but we’re sure Apple can manage it.

3. Better waterproofing

The original Apple AirTag has an IP67 rating, meaning that it’s splash and water resistant to a depth of up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. That should probably be plenty, but it’s less than some phones (such as the iPhone 13 line), and given that your AirTag might be more exposed to the elements, we’d like to see an improvement here.

At a minimum then we want the AirTag 2 to have an IP68 rating, matching most flagship phones, but the more waterproof it is the better.

4. Shared access

One handy feature of some rival location trackers such as Tile is the ability to give other people (such as family members) access to them, so that they can help you track down your misplaced item.

This could be especially handy if, for example, you’re out and think you left the item you’re tracking at home. In that situation, giving a family member or housemate access to your AirTag could speed up the process of locating it. So we’d like to see this added for the AirTag 2.

5. A lower price

In the world of Apple devices and tech in general, an AirTag isn’t wildly expensive. In fact, it carries a similar price to most rival trackers. But if you want to purchase one of Apple’s key fobs or straps in order to actually attach the AirTag to something then the price rockets up, with these accessories often costing more than the AirTag itself.

So for the AirTag 2 we want either the device itself to be cheaper or for these accessories to be. Or better yet, both.