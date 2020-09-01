Apple AirPods Studio and HomePod 2 could finally launch in October

Apple could be about to make big waves in the world of audio, according to a report by Bloomberg which alleges that the tech giant is about to launch its first over-ear headphones, as well as a smaller version of the Apple HomePod.

Having spoken to "people familiar with the situation", the Bloomberg report says that the so-called Apple AirPods Studio and HomePod 2 will launch in October, alongside a new iPad Air and four new iPhone models – one of which will presumably be the iPhone 12.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has declined to comment on its findings. However, rumors of both devices have been ramping up over the past year, and October could be the perfect time for the company to launch new products – just in time for the holiday shopping season.

What we know so far

We've been anticipating a pair of Apple over-ear headphones for a while now, with numerous outlets reporting that the Cupertino company is planning to release the so-called AirPods Studio this year.

While Apple does release over-ear and on-ear headphones via Beats, this would be the first time we've seen a pair of AirPods-branded cans – and if they're anywhere near as popular as the AirPods and the AirPods Pro, they could make a huge impact on the world of personal audio.

These headphones could well be the smartest headphones we've ever seen, if rumors of clever ear-detecting sensors are to be believed – and like the AirPods Pro, we're expecting them to come with active noise cancellation, too. Wireless connectivity and a continuation of Apple's minimalist design aesthetic are pretty much a given.

Meanwhile, Apple HomePod 2 rumors have been circling for even longer, with evidence of a new Apple smart speaker building steadily since we first caught wind of it back in 2018.

The original Apple HomePod is among the best-sounding smart speakers you can buy – but it was let down by its rigid adherence to the Apple ecosystem, lack of Bluetooth support, and limited support for music streaming services.

It's rumored that the next HomePod will be smaller than the original – perhaps called the Apple HomePod Mini – and will support Face ID and offer virtual stereo sound.

Whatever features the new devices come with, both the AirPods Studio and the HomePod 2 are hugely exciting prospects – and we can't wait to see if they're launched alongside the iPhone 12, which is rumored to arrive in October.