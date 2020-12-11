Apple AirPods Pro Max and Cyberpunk 2077: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 42

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Olivia Tambini, Audio & Music Editor at TechRadar, and James Peckham, Phones Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 42: Cyberpunk, HBO Max and stealing PS5s

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: what piece of groundbreaking technology are you desperate to see become a reality?

We talk about Apple's latest announcement - the new AirPods Pro Max headphones, and their very high price - as well as Apple Fitness Plus debuting on December 14 and HBO Max becoming the home of Warner Bros movies on day one of release.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... You shouldn't leave the house to get yourself a PlayStation 5.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.