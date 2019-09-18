Apple AirPods prices slashed by Amazon – but should you wait for Black Friday?

Thinking of buying the latest Apple AirPods? Amazon has slashed the price of the true wireless earbuds, both with and without the wireless charging case, in a rare AirPods deal.

The price of the AirPods with the wireless charging case has been slashed by £30, representing a discount of 15% – that's the cheapest we've seen them (although the price has dropped that low in the past.)

If you're not interested in the wireless charging case, you can get the Apple earbuds with the regular case at a discount, too. Check out the deals below.

Today's best Apple AirPods (2019) deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case £199 £169 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Apple AirPods, with a discount of £30. They come with a wireless charging case, so you don't have to mess around with annoying cables every time you need to charge.View Deal

Should I buy the Apple AirPods?

You may be wondering whether it's the best time to buy a pair of Apple AirPods, with Black Friday 2019 coming up on November 29. It's definitely possible that these prices will fall even lower during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but Apple products rarely see the enormous discounts that other brands lavish upon us during the massive sales event.

There's also the possibility that Apple is gearing up to release the Apple AirPods 2 in 2020. We didn't see them at the recent iPhone 11 launch event, but a 'leaked' image could suggest an AirPods 2 release date is on the horizon.

The 2019 AirPods certainly weren't the AirPods 2 we were hoping for, with precious little difference between them and the original AirPods.

However, the new H1 chip does improves connectivity and battery life, and allows for a new ‘Hey Siri’ voice activation feature, while the wireless charging case means you can use a Qi-compatible charging mat to power the device, rather than sticking a cable into the Lightning charging port in the bottom of the case.

So, if that all appeals to you, these deals could well worth be taking advantage of – if not, you'll have to keep your fingers crossed for a speedy AirPods 2 launch in 2020.