Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release date may have been revealed

Apex Legends' Nintendo Switch release date might have been accidentally revealed ahead of schedule, if a video description from the game’s latest trailer is to be believed.

As discovered by Twitter user Dexerto, a Japanese trailer for Apex Legends’ new character Fuse included a video description that said: “And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8”. The message was also spotted in the Russian version of the game’s YouTube trailer.

The Nintendo Switch release date was not found in the English versions of the trailer, and has since been removed from all other language versions on YouTube.

BREAKING: The Japanese version on YouTube states Apex Legends is coming to Switch on February 2."And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!"

The free-to-play battle royale game’s release date was pushed back to 2021 on Nintendo Switch, after being announced last year. In a blog post on EA.com, Apex Legends’ Game Director Chad Grenier said the decision to delay Apex Legends on Switch was to ensure the team could make it “into the great experience Switch players deserve."

If Apex Legends does indeed launch on Nintendo Switch on February 2, the game will support cross-platform play, the latest seasonal content, and include full feature parity with the other versions of the game.

It’s likely you will need an Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play the game, as it’s an online-only experience. However, the possibility of playing one of the best battle royale games anytime, anywhere is certainly appealing.

It'd also be nice to see if Apex Legends receives some Nintendo Switch-specific features, like gyro-assisted aiming to help players line up that perfect headshot. Time will tell, but we expect to hear more about the game soon.