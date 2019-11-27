The world's best antivirus software is offering 64% off in the name of Black Friday

Move over malware, there's a very affordable antivirus sheriff in town. Bitdefender's Black Friday deal is here to protect all your tech devices and sort out your cyber security needs.
The antivirus giant has launched a super Black Friday deal on three of its antivirus products - meaning you're looking at getting up to 64% off its chart-topping virus protection.
The price discount on this offer is pretty amazing, but what's really getting us excited is that it comes from our number one antivirus provider. We rank Bitdefender very highly - it sits at the very top of our antivirus wish list - due to its reliability and top-notch accuracy in malware detection. Plus, it also boasts plenty of handy features to ensure your web security.
Not sure if this is the deal for you? Keep reading, below we have outlined and detailed the offers for you in full. We've also slinks so you can read reviews on each product.
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020
US deal:
$59.99 Now $23.99 - 60% off
UK deal
£39.99 Now £14.99 - 63% off
Aus deal
AU$69.99 Now AU$28 - 60% off
Our #1 rated antivirus. Not only does it have loads of features to use, it's straightforward to use and has very accurate malware blocking. With multi-layered protection from malware, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 is the security software we most recommend to keep your PC secure.
Bitdefender Internet Security 2020
US deal:
$79.99 Now $29.99 - 63% off
UK deal
£49.99 Now £19.99 - 60% off
Aus deal
AU$99.99 Now AU$40 - 60% off
With this software Bitdefender promises advanced PC protection and unlimited encrypted traffic. There's also the added bonus that this software can protect up to three PCs, making it ideal and great value for families or multiple account users.
Bitdefender Total Security 2020
US deal:
$89.99 Now $34.99 - 61% off
UK deal
£69.99 Now £24.99 - 64% off
Aus deal
AU$119.99 Now AU$47.99 - 60% off
Takes Antivirus Plus's virus protecting prowess and makes it available for Mac, Android & iOS. With the Bitdefender Total Security 2020 you can cover five devices with the one sub to cover home computing and mobile - so this is definitely the best value for your money. It also boasts having an intelligent firewall and a reliable spam filter.
For the eagle-eyed among you, you may have spotted that the offers are pretty much exactly the same as last Black Friday. But they still aren't aren't to be sniffed at considering the high quality software that Bitdefender has available to download.
