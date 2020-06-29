An 8TB 256-core server? You won't believe how 'cheap' these are

HP BLc7000 G3 Blade Server Solution - £33,995 on eBay

(roughly $35,000/AU$61,000)

These second-hand 256-core server solutions aren't exactly cheap, but they're certainly much cheaper than the price when new. The combined memory reaches a whopping 8TB (roughly 1000x the amount found in a regular computer) and there's a three-year warranty to boot.View Deal

When hyperscalers (cloud services like Google or Amazon) or web hosting companies (e.g. Bluehost or Inmotion hosting) decommission old servers, eBay is usually where they end up.

It so happens there are a few HP BLc7000 G3 Blade server solutions currently on sale there. At £33,995 (approximately $35,000/AU$61,000 excluding VAT), they don’t come cheap, but that’s only a fraction of the £300,000 they would have cost new.

You can barter with the vendor if you like and the kit ships worldwide (with free delivery to EU countries), with the exception of the Russian Federation.

Here's our list of the best servers for SMBs

We've built a list of the best cloud storage solutions on the market

Check out our list of the best dedicated hosting providers out there

Serious firepower

These servers have been used, but still carry a full three-year hardware warranty & remote support. There’s also a 10Gbit Flex-10 530M Dual Port NIC card installed to take advantage of the dual HP ProCurve 6120XG Blade switches and six 2.4KW power supply units.

The seller claims you can run up to 750 virtual machines on one server using any VM-based OS, such as like Vmware vSphere, Citrix XenServer or Microsoft Hyper-V. Bearing in mind the server's Sandy-Bridge Xeon chip is nearly seven years old, it's not a cutting edge product, but it'll be fine if you're not in need of the latest tech.

What do you get for your money? Well, for a start, it's a cluster of servers rather than a single unit; there’s 16 HP BL460c Gen8 with 256 cores (two Intel Xeon E5-2690 processors each with 16-Core and 32-threads) and 8TB of RAM. Yes, 8192GB of system memory (DDR3 ECC) - about 1000x the amount found in most laptops and desktop PCs.