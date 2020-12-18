Among Us is finally coming to Xbox Series X and Series S next year

Among Us seems to be sneaking its way onto a multitude of platforms. Following the game's recent release on Nintendo Switch, Microsoft has announced that the popular online multiplayer title is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One in 2021.

Currently, the murder party game is only available on PC, Switch (as of recently), and mobile devices. So this looks to be its first outing onto next-gen consoles – unless Sony swoops in first. However, it's unclear whether we'll see the game landing on PlayStation consoles in the future.

But that's not all. Among Us will also be made available next year to Xbox Game Pass for console subscribers (or those who have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), who will be able to download and play for free. Currently, Among Us is available on Xbox Game Pass, but only for Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers.

What is Among Us?

(Image credit: Steam)

Among Us is an online multiplayer game that sees one player being chosen to be the Imposter, while the rest of the players are Crewmates. The Crewmates' aim is to complete all their designated tasks to win, while also trying to suss out who the Imposter is so they can be ejected from the party. The Imposter, meanwhile, must try to (stealthily) kill off as many Crewmates as possible so that the tasks can't be completed – while trying not to get caught.

Despite first releasing in 2018, Among Us has garnered considerable popularity in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic making virtual spaces and online games even more desirable – plus, it's a lot of fun.

There's no confirmed date for Among Us' arrival on Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass, outside of the 2021 release window.