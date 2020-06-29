AMD’s new Ryzen CPUs could come with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

AMD’s new Ryzen 3800XT and 3900XT processors which are set to debut imminently on July 7 just became a more attractive proposition for those who are interested in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, because rumor has it that these CPUs – and other Ryzen 7 and 9 models from the Ryzen 3000 range – will come with a free copy of the game.

That’s according to leaked promotional material highlighted by Videocardz, with the offer likely to kick off when the new XT chips are launched, although the website does note that its sources have not confirmed that timeframe (obviously it makes sense, though).

A free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will reportedly come with AMD’s Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 3700X, as well as the Ryzen 9 3950X and 3900X, plus the aforementioned 3800XT and 3900XT (but not the new Ryzen 5 3600XT – sadly, this offer is only available for Ryzen 7 and 9 chips).

Need for Creed

The new XT models offer faster boost speeds than the existing 3800X and 3900X CPUs, and other performance optimizations, serving as something of a stopgap measure to help combat Intel’s new Comet Lake processors until Ryzen 4000 arrives on the desktop later this year.

The next instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Valhalla puts the player in the shoes of a Viking raider having arrived in England in the Dark Ages, facing the might of the Saxons.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is moving away from stealth mechanics, and embracing the likes of large-scale battles and raids. The game is expected to arrive at some point during holiday 2020, so it’ll be a while before you can actually claim the offer and play it.