AMD smashes CPU market share record – but it’s not all bad news for Intel

The CPU wars wage on, and AMD continues to eat away at Intel’s dominance, with new figures showing AMD now has its highest ever share of the market.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, AMD hit 25.6% of the overall x86 CPU market. While this may not seem like a huge number, it represents a major milestone, as this is the first time AMD has gained so much of the market, and as Tom’s Hardware reports, it beats the company’s previous record, when it hit 25.3% way back in 2006.

AMD’s comeback has been pretty remarkable to witness. Not only has it regained market share through a series of excellent releases with its critically-acclaimed Ryzen lineup of processors, but it has done so in a much more competitive marketplace. Intel, AMD’s biggest rival, remains a formidable foe, and still accounts for the vast majority of x86 CPU sales.

There’s also a growing market for x86 alternatives, such as ARM-based processors, perhaps the most famous of which is the new Apple M1 series of chips.

This means AMD’s success is particularly impressive, and the increased pressure has meant that Intel has had to respond with more innovative products. The results come from Mercury Research.

According to AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, AMD has “gained client processor revenue share for the seventh straight quarter.”

The company has also been doing very well in the lucrative server business, with Tom’s Hardware reporting that the company has just had its 11th straight quarter of CPU growth. AMD has also benefited from the continued success of the new PS5 and Xbox Series X games consoles, both of which use AMD chips.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Analysis: Intel is also doing well

Normally, news of AMD doing well means it’s bad news for Intel, but it actually seems like both companies are doing well. Intel still remains the market leader by quite some margin, and it’s also increased its unit share in desktop and laptop processors. AMD has been impacted chip shortages, which has led to the company focussing on higher-margin products to keep up profitability.

This is Intel taking back some of the market share it lost to AMD in the previous year, with its Tiger Lake processors aimed at gamers and high-end enthusiasts leading the charge. It has also just launched its Alder Lake desktop and laptop processors, and early hype for these processors has been strong as well, which could lead to even more gains.

It’s on the server side where Intel is losing ground, then, and while that may not seem like a glamourous market compared to high-end gaming CPUs, it’s still worth huge amounts of money, so Intel must be looking to reverse its fortunes there.

As we’ve said in the past, healthy competition between Intel and AMD is great for consumers, as it means more innovative and competitive products from them both as they battle for our custom. Intel has certainly raised its games in the face of a renewed onslaught from AMD, and both hardware makers will be behind some of the most exciting laptops coming out in 2022 as well.