AMD Ryzen 7 5800X leak shows CPU outgunning Core i9-10900K, with Intel looking in real trouble

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X looks like it's handily beaten Intel’s current Comet Lake flagship processor, in the latest of a bunch of leaked benchmarks that show Zen 3 CPUs really flying when it comes to single-core performance.

This fresh leak shows the 5800X being benchmarked in CPU-Z, with a single-core result that will certainly raise more than a few eyebrows, as highlighted by Tum_Apisak on Twitter.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800Xhttps://t.co/sf9v2STxKL pic.twitter.com/wznQp8eu1xOctober 27, 2020

As you can see, the AMD CPU managed to hit a single-thread result of 650, and multi-threaded score of 6,593.

What’s so eye-opening about that single-thread score is that the tally of 650 easily outdoes Intel’s Core-i9 10900K which as you can see on the above bar chart is at 584.

That represents an 11% victory for the Ryzen 7 5800X, bearing in mind that this AMD chip has a maximum boost of 4.7GHz compared to the 10900K, which is capable of reaching 5.3GHz on a single core. When you consider that substantial 600MHz difference in boost clocks, it just underlines the architectural advances AMD has made with Zen 3-based CPUs.

The 3950X was unsurprisingly way behind the 5800X in single-threaded, incidentally, with a score of 524. Needless to say, the reaction on Twitter has been pretty impressed with AMD’s apparent achievement here – although we should take this with the usual salty condiments, and indeed not focus too much on just a single benchmark score, anyway.

Multi-threaded goodness

The multi-threaded result is impressive too, and the 5800X easily outpaces its predecessor the 3800X, being 18% faster. The Intel Core i9-10900K is faster in multi-threaded, of course, but then it’s a 10-core, 20-thread processor, compared to 8-cores and 16-threads for the 5800X, so it has considerably more muscle in that respect before we even get to Intel’s superior clock speeds.

Even so, as Wccftech, which spotted all this, points out, the Intel flagship still only wins by around 10% compared to the 5800X (which isn’t, of course, the flagship of AMD’s range by any means).

For those interested, the testbed for the Ryzen 7 5800X in this case included a Gigabyte B550M Aorus Pro motherboard, and 32GB of system RAM clocked at 2400MHz (in other words, conservatively).

AMD’s Ryzen 5000 chips go on sale come November 5, and initially the processors available will be the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and Ryzen 7 5800X mentioned here, plus at the mid-range AMD has the Ryzen 5 5600X.

To say folks are excited for these Ryzen chips would be an understatement at this point, and Intel must be concerned seeing this leakage, and the chip giant will doubtless feel the pressure to get its next-gen Rocket Lake processors out sooner rather than later. Intel’s 11th-gen CPUs are expected to arrive early in 2021, and the good news is they’re rumored to be shaping up promisingly for gamers.