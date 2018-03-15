AMD Ryzen 7 2700X reportedly pulls ahead with better gaming performance

As if the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X rumored frequency improvements weren’t impressive enough, a fresh leak potentially reveals even better gaming performance from the Ryzen 2nd generation processor.

Wccftech picked up on a leaked 3DMark FireStrike Ultra benchmark that shows the rumored processor operating 18% better than the Ryzen 7 1700X and 11% higher than Ryzen 7 1800X. Specifically, the Ryzen 7 2700X supposedly scored 20,909 points in the physics score, while the Ryzen 7 1800X and Ryzen 7 1700X achieved 19,051 and 17,825 points respectively.

That said, screenshots pulled by TwojePC , a Polish site, pulled screen shots of the supposed 3DMark Ultra results – as well as those of the the regular 3DMark and Extreme tests – that show a less impressive lead in the overall score. It seems the Ryzen 7 2700X achieved a 5,291 overall score that closely aligns to Ryzen 7 1800X’s 5,211 points and the Ryzen 7 1700X’s 5,134 points.

By all appearances, it seems all three chips were running with stock clocks and paired with an Nvidia GTX 1080 for testing. All things equal, the most likely explanation for the Ryzen 7 2700X’s enhanced benchmarking scores would be the oft-rumored , higher 4.2GHz boost clock we keep hearing about .

If these rumored benchmark results are real, we can expect the Ryzen 7 2700X will handle physics and AI heavy games, like Hitman, like a dream. That said, the less substantially improved overall 3DMark Ultra score has us worried we won’t see a huge increase in gaming frame rates.