AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs are already smashing world records – including an epic 6.35GHz overclock

AMD Ryzen 5000 processors have just been launched, and we’re already seeing some seriously impressive results as overclockers get their hands on them – and it looks like AMD’s latest CPUs are smashing world records all over the place.

As Wccftech reports, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X has achieved possibly the most impressive feat, with Taiwanese overclocker TSAIK managing to hit an incredible 6.35GHz across all of the CPU’s 16 cores – a new world record.

That is an absolutely incredible record, and was achieved using liquid nitrogen cooling and the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE motherboard.

Meanwhile, overclocker Der8auer managed to hit a very respectable 5.85GHz with the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, and managed 14,275 points in the Cinebench R20 benchmark, which is one of the highest in the world.

They posted a video on their achievement, which can be seen below.

Other records

The number of world records smashed by the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X continue to grow, including world records in WPRIME 1024M, Cinebench R20 (beating Der8auer’s already-impressive score) and Geekbench 4.

Impressively, it’s not just the Ryzen 9 5950X that’s breaking world records. Each CPU in the Ryzen 5000 series has notched up world records already.

The 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X has smashed records in PIFAST, WIPRIME, Cinebench R15 and Geekbench 4, amongst others.

The eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800X has hit records in WPRIME, GPUPI, Geekbench 3 and Cinebench R15, well as many others.

Even the six-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600X got in on the action, with records in Geekbench 4, WPRIME, Cinebench R15 and GPUIP 1B.

There are many more records being broken by all the new CPUs, and Wccftech does a great job rounding them up.

The fact that every CPU in AMD’s new lineup is a record breaker, and has managed to topple so many after such a short period of time, is truly impressive. Intel is going to have to pull something very special out of its bag to counter this.